Casa Anejo closes in Phoenix; will reopen as Bevvy

PHOENIX - Eight months after opening, Casa Anejo Tacos + Tequila has officially closed.

In January, the custom-designed Mexican restaurant abruptly "closed for renovations" without further explanation or specifics on its future.

A month later, we've learned that the restaurant will be redesigned and will reopen as Bevvy, a high-energy gastropub that already has a location in Scottsdale.

The Phoenix location will be at The Colony, near 7th Street and Montebello Avenue.

The news release did not provide a reason for Casa Anejo's closure. Diane Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group, was unavailable for comment, according to a spokesperson.

In a statement included in the release, Corieri said, "the 7th street corridor craves multi-purpose entertainment spaces, which is what Bevvy is all about."

The Phoenix Bevvy will look similar to the one in Scottsdale with tufted booths, a centrally-located bar, HDTVs, vintage games like skee-ball and shuffleboard, and a DJ, the release said.

It is scheduled to open in mid-March.

Evening Entertainment Group is behind many Valley concepts including Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden, Hi-Fi Kitchen Kitchen & Cocktails, Honor Amongst Thieves, Stock and Stable, The Mint and RnR.

Last month, the group opened its latest concepts, Casa Amigos and Skylanes, in the former LiveWire building.

Bevvy's hours will be 3 p.m. to close on weekdays and 11 a.m. to close on weekends.