Casa Anejo closes in Phoenix; will reopen as Bevvy

PHOENIX - Eight months after opening, Casa Anejo Tacos + Tequila has officially closed.
In January, the custom-designed Mexican restaurant abruptly "closed for renovations" without further explanation or specifics on its future.
A month later, we've learned that the restaurant will be redesigned and will reopen as Bevvy, a high-energy gastropub that already has a location in Scottsdale.
The Phoenix location will be at The Colony, near 7th Street and Montebello Avenue.
The news release did not provide a reason for Casa Anejo's closure. Diane Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group, was unavailable for comment, according to a spokesperson.
In a statement included in the release, Corieri said, "the 7th street corridor craves multi-purpose entertainment spaces, which is what Bevvy is all about."
The Phoenix Bevvy will look similar to the one in Scottsdale with tufted booths, a centrally-located bar, HDTVs, vintage games like skee-ball and shuffleboard, and a DJ, the release said.
It is scheduled to open in mid-March.
Evening Entertainment Group is behind many Valley concepts including Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden, Hi-Fi Kitchen Kitchen & Cocktails, Honor Amongst Thieves, Stock and Stable, The Mint and RnR.