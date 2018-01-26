Casa Amigos, Skylanes bowling set to open in Scottsdale's Entertainment District

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Mexican restaurant and upscale bowling club are now open in Scottsdale's Entertainment District.

Casa Amigos and Skylanes are the results of a $4 million renovation of the former Livewire building near Indian Plaza and Saddlebag Trail. Livewire closed last year.

They are also the latest ventures from Evening Entertainment Group, the team behind Bottled Blonde, Hi Fi Kitchen and Cocktails, RnR Gastropub, Stock and Stable and Honor Amongst Thieves, to name a few.

Casa Amigos is described as a "stylish, spicy and downright sexy take on the traditional Mexican restaurant," according to the news release. It is on the first floor of the two-story building. It features indoor dining and an outdoor patio with suspended flat-screen TVs.

Signature dishes include build-your-own guacamole, street corn and grilled Mahi and barbacoa tacos.

The restaurant was designed by Alison Victoria, the host of HGTV's "Kitchen Crashers." She also designed Casa Anejo, a Mexican restaurant that Evening Entertainment Group opened last year at The Colony in central Phoenix.

Above Casa Amigos is Skylanes, a high-energy upscale bar and lounge that has six bowling lanes. The lounge has a retro-modern look with gold couches, large digital screens over the bowling lanes, and a wrap-around bar.

Both concepts officially opened on Friday.

That is not the only project for the Entertainment District. Riot Hospitality Group has plans to open "Riot House", a new nightlife concept, in the former Majerle's Sports Grill space.

Robyn Moore, a spokesperson for Riot Hospitality, said the concept is still in development.

IF YOU GO:

Casa Amigos & Skylanes

7340 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251