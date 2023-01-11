Eric Church bringing 'Outsiders Revival' tour to Phoenix in September 2023

PHOENIX — Eric Church is bringing his Outsiders Revival Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre this fall!

The country star will be visiting outdoor music venues with numerous other musicians on varying tour dates.

Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King, Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays will be on the 26-stop tour.

Provided by tour officials

The Phoenix stop is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2023.

Jelly Roll and Paul Cauthen are set to join Church for the Phoenix show.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. local time on Jan. 20 on Ticketmaster.

