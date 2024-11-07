Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks sets its opening date for December, here’s what to expect

WADDELL, AZ. — Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks, the $450 million project that began in April 2023 in the West Valley, will officially open this December!

“Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks is ideally positioned to serve as an economic engine for the fast-growing West Valley," said Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, in a news release to ABC15. "This is the Nation’s fifth facility, and the iconic Desert Diamond Casino brand is synonymous with unmatched entertainment experience and outstanding guest service. We look forward to creating positive new opportunities for the Tohono O’odham Nation, the West Valley, and Arizona.”

Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Rendering of the front entrance of the casino.

Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks is said to be the only casino in our state to offer cuisine from Morton’s The Steakhouse.

The 184,000-square-foot casino floor will have the following gaming options:



900 Class III slot machines.

Poker room.

'Retail sportsbook'.

Table games: blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

The new casino will open to the public on December 18, 2024.

Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Rendering of the new Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks- image features a view from inside with the 'center bar.'

“Completion of the Nation’s fifth facility has been extraordinarily significant for the Tohono O’odham Nation. It would not have been possible without the leadership of the Tohono O’odham Nation, the support of our amazing team members, and the efforts of the thousands of construction professionals on the project. We cannot wait to unveil this beautiful new facility to the community on December 18,” Jacob Moore, Chairman of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Board, in a press release sent to ABC15.

Where to go when it opens: 8200 N. Sarival Ave., Waddell, AZ.