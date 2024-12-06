December events: FuelFest, Sumo in the Garden, Phoenix Festival of the Arts, Scrooge!, holiday lights and more

PHOENIX — Get ready for a fun-filled December because several new attractions are coming to the Valley this month! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks of some of the best events to check out with the family this holiday season.

FUELFEST

FuelFest is more than just an opportunity to check out cool cars, the event will have special guest appearances, drifting, ride-alongs, art, craft food & drinks, and a concert.



Save the date: Saturday, December 7.

Cost: General admission starts at $35.

Kids 12 and under get free admission.

Event venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd] in Scottsdale.

THE PHOENIX FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

This two-day event will bring more than 150 art vendors and more than 20 food vendors to Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix!



Cost: Free admission and dog friendly.

Dates: December 14 and 15

Address: 67 W Culver St in Phoenix

SUMO IN THE GARDEN

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix will be the beautiful backdrop for the debut event ‘Sumo in the Garden.’ The new special experience will feature a live music performance, Chanko Nabe food vendors, and of course a show for sumo fans.



Sumo wrestlers in attendance include Ichinojo Takashi, Hishofuji Hiroki and Mendsaikhan Tsogt-Erdene.

Date: December 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.- the performance starts at 5 p.m.

To know: This event is in collaboration with ‘Taste of Japan’ which has other events taking place at the garden the week of ‘Sumo in the Garden.’

Ticket cost: General admission for the event is $55, members $50, youth (7-17) $40, and members for the youth $35. There are other experiences available for the event but have sold out.

Address: 1125 N 3rd Ave in Phoenix.

HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR

If your children love Legos, your family can build several memories at Legoland Discovery Center Arizona at Arizona Mills this holiday season! Activities include Letters to the Master Model Builder, MINILAND Winter Wonderland, Snowman Scavenger Hunt, Meet & Greet with LEGO Santa, and more.



Dates: Now until January 1, 2025.

Address: 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir STE 135 in Tempe.

SCROOGE!

An exclusive new version of the musical ‘Scrooge!’ will highlight our local talent on stage at the Tempe Center for the Arts.



Dates: December 7-28

Address: 700 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

GET FESTIVE WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK

Stringing thousands of lights on your home can add extra costs to your electric bill, but there are ways to save while you spread holiday cheer. ABC15’s Ashlee DeMartino shows us how.

Sustainable and affordable ways to light up your home

LIGHT BLOOM BY HYBYCOZO

Science, nature, and geometry all come together to illuminate the Desert Botanical Garden this holiday season with its new exhibit called 'Light Bloom by HYBYCOZO.’ ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an up-close look at the unique sculptures with the help of DBG's Laura Spalding Best.



Cost: included general admission or membership.

Dates: Now through January 20, 2025.

Address: 1201 N Galvin Pkwy in Phoenix

HOLIDAYS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT

Festive activities include the following:



Disney Festival of Holidays returns to Disney California Adventure Park

“A Christmas Fantasy Parade” in Disneyland Park

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Celebration returns to Paradise Gardens

More festivities fill the resort with joy for the family; click here for more information on the holiday activities

Dates: You can experience the holiday magic at Disneyland Resort until January 6, 2025. Address: Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, CA 92802

