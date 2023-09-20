Daiso to open its second location in the Valley; here's what we know

MESA, AZ — Daiso is expanding in the Valley; the business is headed to Mesa!

The new storefront will open its doors this Saturday, September 23. The first 100 customers to spend at least $30 either Saturday or Sunday will receive an “exclusive tote bag and a plushie.”

“Arizona-based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region,” said John Clarke, chief development officer for Daiso USA, in a news release sent to ABC15.

Daiso Products inside the Mesa Daiso location.



Daiso earlier this year opened its first Arizona location in Chandler. This second storefront is said to be 5,340 square feet big and will be a variety store with a wide selection of Japanese-inspired home decor, food, and more.

"We are excited to provide an exceptional shopping experience to the vibrant Mesa community and look forward to serving our customers with the utmost care and dedication,” said Jack Williams, chief retail operations officer for Daiso USA.

IF YOU GO



Grand opening: Saturday, September 23, at 10 a.m.

Hours of operation: Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Mesa Main Marketplace [1911 W Main St. #7] in Mesa

