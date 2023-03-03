Daiso to open first Arizona location in Chandler this weekend

CHANDLER, AZ — Daiso is set to open the doors of its first Phoenix-area location this weekend.

The variety store will open its new location at Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The first 100 customers to spend at least $30 on both Saturday and Sunday will receive a goodie bag.

The store near the 99 Ranch Market will offer some of the company's signature brand products, including holiday gifts, decor and entertaining, school supplies, kitchenware, beauty supplies, and more.

Called Japan's favorite variety store, Daiso has more than 5,500 stores worldwide, but the Chandler store is only their 90th in the U.S. The company says they anticipate opening another 25-30 stores across the country by the end of the year.