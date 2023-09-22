Daiso expansion: Popular Japanese discount store is coming to Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — As Daiso gets ready to open its doors in Mesa this week, the popular Japanese discount store is striving for further expansion in the Valley…. it’s now headed to Glendale!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside Daiso.

“We've seen the excitement and enthusiasm from our customers,” said Don Mastriona, Daiso’s Regional Director for the Southwest area, in an interview as he showed ABC15 a first look of the Mesa location.

“We are super excited and looking forward to the opportunity to allow everybody in Arizona to discover Daiso. So, we have some great sites on the map and our next locations will be in the Glendale area and we're excited to bring that to Arizona here in the very short few months,” said Mastriona.

The third location is set to open near 59th and Northern Avenues in Glendale.

“It will be opening this year with all projections go, we've got a great team collaborating on supply chain, we've got great general contractors in the area that are supporting us and getting the store set up. If you go by our 59th and Northern location, you'll see our Daiso logo already out on the front of the building. So yes, we do anticipate to open before the end of the year there,” Mastriona confirmed to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



First Arizona Daiso location

1860 W Chandler Blvd.

Mesa location that’s opening soon!

Grand opening: Saturday, September 23, at 10 a.m. Hours of operation: Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Location: Mesa Main Marketplace [1911 W Main St. #7]

Glendale storefront

Grand opening is slated for this year, date to be announced. Location: near 59 th Avenue and Northern.



Images featured in the article are of the Daiso Mesa, Arizona location.

