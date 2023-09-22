Watch Now
Daiso expansion: Popular Japanese discount store is coming to Glendale

Here’s what we know about the third Daiso location in Arizona
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this September, what new businesses are opening in our state and what new places to discover across town.
Inside Daiso.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 10:44:28-04

GLENDALE, AZ — As Daiso gets ready to open its doors in Mesa this week, the popular Japanese discount store is striving for further expansion in the Valley…. it’s now headed to Glendale!

Inside Daiso.
Inside Daiso.

“We've seen the excitement and enthusiasm from our customers,” said Don Mastriona, Daiso’s Regional Director for the Southwest area, in an interview as he showed ABC15 a first look of the Mesa location.

“We are super excited and looking forward to the opportunity to allow everybody in Arizona to discover Daiso. So, we have some great sites on the map and our next locations will be in the Glendale area and we're excited to bring that to Arizona here in the very short few months,” said Mastriona.

The third location is set to open near 59th and Northern Avenues in Glendale.

“It will be opening this year with all projections go, we've got a great team collaborating on supply chain, we've got great general contractors in the area that are supporting us and getting the store set up. If you go by our 59th and Northern location, you'll see our Daiso logo already out on the front of the building. So yes, we do anticipate to open before the end of the year there,” Mastriona confirmed to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

  • First Arizona Daiso location
    • 1860 W Chandler Blvd.
  • Mesa location that’s opening soon!
    • Grand opening: Saturday, September 23, at 10 a.m.
    • Hours of operation: Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Location: Mesa Main Marketplace [1911 W Main St. #7]
  • Glendale storefront
    • Grand opening is slated for this year, date to be announced.
    • Location: near 59th Avenue and Northern.

Images featured in the article are of the Daiso Mesa, Arizona location.

*The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures, and more. Read more about it, right here.

