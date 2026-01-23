Cowboy up for Buckeye Days in downtown Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye is bringing the Wild West to life during Buckeye Days, running January 23–25 in Downtown Buckeye.
The weekend-long celebration features a Cattle Drive Parade, Dr. Buck’s Wild West Show, the Helzapoppin’ PRCA Rodeo, and live entertainment for the whole family.
Weekend Schedule:
Friday, Jan. 23
7:30 p.m. – Helzapoppin’ PRCA Pro Rodeo at Buckeye Equestrian Center, 10300 S. Miller Rd.
- Bull Riding and Breakaway Roping
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; Mutton Bustin starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Admission: $23
Saturday, Jan. 24
- 9:30 a.m. – Cattle Drive Parade along Monroe Avenue
10 a.m.–2 p.m. – Buckeye Days at Town Park, 207 N. 9th St.
- Dr. Buck Productions Wild West Show: Trick roping, six-gun spinning, bullwhip cracking, fire whip finale
- Pie-eating contests for kids and adults
- Chuckwagon Cookout with the Buckeye Historical Society
- Learn the history of Buckeye at the Buckeye Valley Museum
- Kids' activities, petting zoo, and more
4 p.m. – Helzapoppin’ PRCA Rodeo at Buckeye Equestrian Center
- Gates open at 2 p.m.; Mutton Bustin at 3 p.m.
- Admission: $23
Sunday, Jan. 25
2 p.m. – Helzapoppin’ PRCA Rodeo at Buckeye Equestrian Center
- Gates open at noon; Mutton Bustin at 1 p.m.
- Admission: $23