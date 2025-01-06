Comedian Sal Vulcano opens up about his ‘Everything's Fine Tour’ ahead of Phoenix stop

PHOENIX — Comedian Sal Vulcano is bringing his ‘Everything's Fine Tour’ to the Valley!

Ahead of his show at the Celebrity Theatre, Vulcano shared with ABC15 how he's opening up about his personal life in his new stand-up comedy tour.

“I'm excited to come back to Phoenix. The Celebrity Theatre in the round is one of my favorite places to play- it was really unique, and last time we sold it out! And Phoenix is such a hot crowd, so it's going to be good to get back there,” said Vulcano.

For fans who know Vulcano as one of the stars of the Impractical Jokers show, this stand-up comedy show will shed a new light on his comedic talents.

“It's two different creative outlets for me […] it's apples and oranges. The show is one thing, it's me and the guys and it's in that kind of context and formula, this [tour] is pure 100% stand-up comedy, I don't talk about Jokers. This is about me and my life, and it's just a completely different entity,” said Vulcano. “If you're a stand-up comedy fan, or if you're a fan of me from Jokers, […] this is just going to fill a different box for you. You know what I mean? This is not me putting myself in some crazy situation or being punished by my friends. This is good old-fashioned, stand-up comedy. So, it's, it's just centered on me and my life and my own sensibility. So it's, it's, it's just 100% me.”

With more than a decade in the comedy industry, Vulcano promises to now share more about his personal life during this tour.

“On [Impractical] Jokers I really don't get into any of that, you know what I mean. But [this show, I’m talking] about, you know, my kid, my wife, and things like that,” said Vulcano. “What my experience is as a husband and a dad, among other things. It's definitely, definitely different. It's definitely going to be intimate.”

Date: Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m.

Event venue: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St] in Phoenix

Keep in mind: Age 16+ “suggested to attend”

