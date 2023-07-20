Chicken N Pickle: new slated opening date and what know about the AZ location

GLENDALE, AZ — If you haven’t seen, the Arizona location of Chicken N Pickle will be joining the Westgate Entertainment District lineup! The opening date was slated for July, but according to a representative of the company, it’s now set for this August!

Populous Rendering for the game yard area of Chicken N Pickle. According to a representative of the company, the featured rendering depicts accurately their St Charles and Glendale locations.

WHEN IT’S READY



Chicken N Pickle is set to open in August, an exact date has not been announced.

Address: 9330 W. Hanna Ln. in Glendale

The company is still hiring people for their team; you can check current openings right here.

Populous Interior rendering of what the facility will look like. According to a Chicken N Pickle representative the featured rendering depicts accurately their St Charles and Glendale locations.

The Kansas City business has expanded in the Midwest, and it’ll make its mark in the Southwest with its Arizona location. Charles ‘CJ’ Hoyt, manager of the Glendale location, shares with ABC15 what the Valley can expect about the new business that’ll be home to several pickleball courts, a restaurant, and a game yard.

THE COURTS

The Glendale location will count with 11 pickleball courts.

“They’re all going to be covered and outside of the sun. So, five of them are inside in what we call our pickle-dome- which are five air-conditioned courts with TVs and music and everything going on inside,” shared Hoyt with ABC15. “We also have five courts that are outside but are covered by an awning, right, that have fans and misters around them.”

The 11th court of the facility is called the “show court.” According to Hoyt, the company is debuting this concept of a court in Arizona; no other location from the company has this show court.

“Which is a court that’s attached to our main restaurant where you can see it from the top bar area and you can also see it from the bottom bar area,” explained Hoyt to ABC15. “So, if you have a big corporate event, or a get together- that court’s going to be available where everybody’s going to be available to watch and hang out and see some good pickleball.”

The manager stated that this court specifically has an arena-like feeling and viewing for the guests at the facility.

Reservations are highly encouraged for the pickleball courts; you can save a court up to two weeks in advance, according to Hoyt. Walk-ins are accepted but be prepared to wait your turn until a court frees up.

RSVPs for courts and walk-ins will have the same cost rate; pricing will be posted on their website. There will be a difference in weekday and weekend pricing, said Hoyt. Equipment rental will be available on-site as well.

DON’T FORGET THE ‘CHICKEN’

According to Hoyt, all the food at the facility is chef-driven, and yes- its signature dishes will have chicken. “Our main staple mark is rotisserie chicken- which is all wood-fired and rotisserie, fresh every day. You can buy it by either the quarter chicken or by the half-chicken,” said the manager of the Glendale location.

“Popular concept that we’re finding coming with restaurants is the eatertainment, right, where people like to have more going on than just the food and drinks; they like to have activities where the whole family can be involved,” shared Hoyt. “In addition to pickleball, we have a big game yard for cornhole, we also have Bocce ball and ping pong, shuffleboard and just a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy.”

Guest will be able to play, eat and drink on-site. “All the courts also have a table that are associated with the courts, so you can have your food and drinks brought [to you] to really be able to enjoy all of our amenities in that way,” said Hoyt.