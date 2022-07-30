‘Caffe Vita’ opens first Arizona location; more storefronts to come

PHOENIX, AZ — The coffee roasting company, Caffe Vita, is set to open its first storefront in Arizona on July 30. The Seattle based business has moved into the former ‘Easley's Fun Shop’ in Phoenix.

“Our goal of our offerings- to whole beans to drinks- is that we want to have an option for everyone. We want to be very inclusive,” said Sam Spillman, director of coffee at Caffe Vita. “We’ve focused really hard on just making really nice specialty drinks, to very nice classic drinks, and just some fun twists that are [a] representative of the neighborhood. For instance, we have a prickly pear espresso tonic that’s like our Phoenix drink.”

According to a Vita representative, the coffee shop will feature locally baked pastries from: La Grande Orange Bake Shop, Yo Donut, and Suss Pastries.

“FOSTERING COMMUNITY WHEREVER WE GO”

The opening of Vita in Phoenix marks the business's ninth storefront in the country.

According to Spillman, each location hopes to add the essence of each community. “We’re not coming to change a neighborhood; we’re coming to embrace the neighborhood and see how we can best serve it- and that’s our biggest goal."

For the Phoenix location, Caffe Vita decided to keep a piece of Easley's Fun Shop; the former costume retail shop had served the community for over 70 years. The coffee shop decided to preserve “select interior facets of the shop and with outdoor signage in Easley’s signature bright yellow that says, our business is fun.”

Photo by: Caffe Vita | Scott Cook-Fine Line Photo





“We feel very honored and blessed to be in this space and be in such a historic part of Phoenix,” said Spillman. “Our hope is that we’re not stripping away that entire experience, we just want to revive [the] experience and do our part to give back to the community in that way.”

MORE STOREFRONTS TO COME

In an interview with ABC15, Spillman confirmed that Caffe Vita plans to expand in Arizona.

The coffee roasting company plans to open at least two more storefronts within the next two years here in the state. Spillman did not disclose the area of the locations nor the expected opening dates of the storefronts.

IF YOU GO

