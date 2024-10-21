‘Cafeteria Comedy Club’ to bring comedians Deric Cahill, Kam Patterson, and Zainab Johnson to ASU

TEMPE, AZ — This Arizona State University comedy series is open to the public and showcases a lineup of comedic talent this October.

“The Cafeteria Comedy Club started just last year, and we had our first series, […] we had a couple [of] comedians [like] Marcelo Hernandez, […] you may have seen him on SNL. He had a sold-out show back in February,” said Kimberly Carson, marketing manager for ASU 365 Community Union.

Carson tells ABC15 that the comedy series is one of the several events that the organization creates to activate the ASU football stadium all year round.

“We're actually hosting them in some of our larger club spaces. Now, on game day, these club spaces are for ticket holders, but when it's not a football game, we have this really great space where we set it up theater-style, we've got a stage, we bring in lighting. It feels really special,” said Carson.

24-25 Series lineup

October 20: Kam Patterson

November 15: Deric Cahill

March 8: Zainab Johnso

For information on tickets, click here. Event venue: Mountain America Stadium Tickets start at $35.



"Teacher's Lounge"

“The series is called Cafeteria Comedy Club, and we've kind of built some fun theming around that to make it feel like you're back at school, you're joking with your friends, you're hanging out in the cafeteria. We've really leaned into this, and we've created a really special opportunity, actually, for our educators as well,” explained Carson.

Educators can show their school ID for the VIP experience before the show provided by the Four Peaks for Teachers Foundation.

“We created a really cool partnership with Four Peaks for Teachers Foundation, which is an organization that gives back to teachers in need in Arizona through grants and sponsorships. So, Four Peaks for Teachers is providing some food for our VIP teachers in the Teacher’s Lounge. There will also be some drink specials, and they'll also be some fundraising, where some of the drink specials will give back to this Four Peaks for Teachers Foundation,” said Carson.

Drink specials will be available too in this lounge.

