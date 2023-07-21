Buck & Rider opening new location in Gilbert this fall

GILBERT, AZ — Buck & Rider will be opening its newest location in Gilbert this fall!

The restaurant will be located at Epicenter at Agritopia, near Higley and Ray roads, in September 2023.

The location was first announced in 2021 and was originally slated to open in early 2023.

The new location will be 9,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor eating and meeting space.

Buck & Rider has two other locations — one in Phoenix and another in north Scottsdale.

Video in the player above highlights coverage of the Scottsdale location opening.

Among its menu options is fresh seafood that is flown in daily and fresh vegetables from small producers. They have cocktails, oysters, a sushi bar, burgers, brunch, steaks and more.

