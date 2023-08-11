Broncos vs. Cardinals in Glendale: Here’s what to know before you go

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals will face the Denver Broncos this Friday, August 11, for their first 2023 preseason game!

Drivers should expect heavy traffic on Interstate 10 and Loop 101 [Agua Fria Freeway] in the West Valley this Friday.

“Crews working for Glendale will be prepared to close Loop 101 on- or off-ramps near the stadium at times as part of the city’s plan to enhance traffic flow before and after the game,” stated ADOT in a news release.

If you're attending, remember there is a clear bag policy in place! The stadium strongly recommends fans to not bring any bags, but you are permitted a “clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a standard one (1) gallon freezer bag.” Need more clarifications on the policy? Click here for an in-depth breakdown.

IF YOU GO



Cost: there are still tickets available for Friday night’s game, they start at $25.

When: Game Day is Friday, August 11, kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Food: From a Birria Pupusa Burger to foot-long fries and crispy chicken honey hot sandwiches- the Arizona Cardinals rolled out their newest food menu for its 2023 season! Check out the complete list.

ABC15 | Zack Perry NEW FOOD ITEM at State Farm Stadium: Foot Long Fries with Choice of Sauce ($9)

Location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale

Parking: Click here to see a map of the parking spots available for the game tonight.

Next game: Can’t make it out tonight? No worries, there’s another home game next week! The Cardinals will play against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs- on Saturday, August 19!

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and what new food to expect at the State Farm Stadium the football season. Read more about it, right here.