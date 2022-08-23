‘Bounce Around,' the indoor inflatable park experience in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Bounce into the weekend with some fun! The indoor inflatable park experience, “Bounce Around”, is this Saturday at Bell Bank Park.

According to event officials, the event will feature 30 inflatables “with a bounce area for all ages from toddlers to teens.”

A ticket will grant you “a three-hour experience” and there are currently three time windows available:



9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

COST



Child admission (ages 17 and under) is $20.

Adult admission is $10; this ticket includes a free beer or popcorn and soft drink.

IF YOU GO



Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time.

You must have a pair of non-slip socks (these will also be available for purchase).

Participants on the inflatables must have a waiver signed; if they’re underage, a guardian can sign.

Location: Inside of Fieldhouse C at Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive].

CHECK THIS OUT

