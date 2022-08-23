Watch Now
‘Bounce Around,' the indoor inflatable park experience in Mesa

Adult-sized bounce houses are the new trend for weddings, birthdays and holidays!
‘Bounce Around,” the indoor inflatable park experience at Bell Bank Park
Posted at 4:55 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 07:55:08-04

MESA, AZ  — Bounce into the weekend with some fun! The indoor inflatable park experience, “Bounce Around”, is this Saturday at Bell Bank Park.

According to event officials, the event will feature 30 inflatables “with a bounce area for all ages from toddlers to teens.”

A ticket will grant you “a three-hour experience” and there are currently three time windows available:

  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

COST

  • Child admission (ages 17 and under) is $20.
  • Adult admission is $10; this ticket includes a free beer or popcorn and soft drink.

IF YOU GO

