‘Bounce Around' cancels its inflatable park experience at Bell Bank Park

MESA, AZ — The ‘Bounce Around’ event at Bell Bank Park previously scheduled for August 27 is now canceled.

A Bell Bank Park representative informed ABC15 this Wednesday that the indoor inflatable park experience set for Saturday will no longer be taking place. ABC15 requested a statement asking why the sudden cancellation of the event and clarification of what will happen to the tickets that have been already purchased.

ABC15 hasn’t received a response but will update this story if more information is confirmed.

For now, it is unclear why there was a cancellation.

