Black Rock Coffee Bar to open four more locations in the Valley

PHOENIX — Attention Black Rock Coffee fans: four more locations are coming to the Valley.

The Oregon-based coffee shop confirmed Thursday that it would add at least four more locations in Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale, bringing its total to 18 coffee shops in the Valley.

Related: 52 new bars, dessert spots, and restaurants to try around the Valley

Black Rock opened its second coffee shop in Phoenix proper on March 5, near Tatum Blvd. and Thunderbird Road, in a former bank. A third is under construction near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue and is expected to open during the summer.

On Friday, March 12, Black Rock will open its first location in Tempe. That coffee shop will be on Broadway Road, between Priest Drive and Hardy.

In April, Black Rock plans to open another location in Scottsdale, near 90th Street and Via Linda. That will mark its third location in Scottsdale.

Related: 40 bars, restaurants, and dessert shops coming to the Valley in 2021

"When we look at markets, we look at the community, its culture, the people, their families, and determine if we fit in with that community. It really comes down to the feel of the place - and we were drawn to Phoenix from the start. We feel we have established an authentic connection to the community," said Jeff Hernandez, co-founder and executive chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar, in a prepared statement.

Black Rock serves hot and cold coffee drinks, from classics to its signatures, as well as hot and cold teas, hot chocolate, blended drinks, called Chillers, and energy drinks.

IF YOU GO:

13648 N Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85032

1202 W Broadway Rd., Tempe, AZ 85282

8870 N 90th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85250

https://br.coffee