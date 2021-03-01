LIST: 40+ restaurants, bars, coffee shops, dessert spots opening soon around Phoenix

PHOENIX — From restaurants and bars to coffee shops and breweries, there are a number of new places to eat, drink, and hangout opening soon around the Phoenix metro.

Some of the most anticipated projects include eegee's returning to the Valley, Barcoa Agaveria, an underground tequila bar, and the reopening of James Beard-winning chef Christopher Gross's namesake restaurant at Wrigley Mansion.

In the West Valley, Matt's Big Breakfast, Portillo's, and Barrio Queen are set to open locations there.

If you're looking for a new spot or two to try, in February, we published a list of 52 new bars, restaurants, and eateries that have opened their doors in the last few months and, in October, we published a list of 100+ new restaurants, bars, and dessert shops that opened amid the pandemic.

As much as we try, both lists are not exhaustive.

Here are more than 40 projects were watching in the Valley:

Eegee’s: Yup, eegee’s is headed back to Phoenix. The Tucson-based fast-food restaurant has confirmed its plans to open five restaurants in Valley — two in Gilbert and one in Mesa, Phoenix, and Scottsdale. All five are expected to open in the second quarter of this year. Opening dates have not been announced, but CEO Rob Petty said the timeline remains on schedule. Eegee’s is known for its frozen fruit drinks, called eegee’s, and its its grinders and fries. More info: www.eegees.com

BARCOA Agaveria: Dave Tyda, producer of the Phoenix Pizza and Downtown Donut festivals, and Ryan Oberholtzer, of Provecho at The Churchill, are opening a tequila and mescal cocktail bar in downtown Phoenix. Barcoa will be located in the historic “Hardware Building” on First Avenue, south of Roosevelt Street next to the radio station. The main bar will be in the rear of the building. The downstairs will have another bar and additional seating. No food, but they plan to partner with local food trucks. More info: www.barcoaphx.com

Christopher’s at Wrigley Mansion: When Chef Christopher Gross closed his restaurant at Biltmore Fashion Park, he moved over to helm the kitchens at Wrigley Mansion, which is home to Geordie’s Restaurant and, soon, Christopher’s. Christopher’s has been under construction for a while, but is expected to open this year. Chef Christopher said he expects to open in March. Renderings show the restaurant will have floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook parts of the city. In 1995, Chef Christopher won the James Beard Award for best chef in the southwest. More info: www.wrigleymansion.com/christophers

Pa’La: A second location of Chef Claudio Urciuoli’s restaurant, Pa’La, is opening in downtown Phoenix. “In our cooking we use fire, smoke, coals, and embers to create dishes that reflect the seafood, grains, and vegetable-driven coastal cultures of the Mediterranean and South America,” the website reads. Chef Urciuoli said the Phoenix restaurant will have a larger mention and feature wild seafood, pasta, pizza, sandwiches, and salads. It is expected to open at the end of March. More info: www.palakitchen.com

Matt’s Big Breakfast: Known for its breakfast items, such as “The Hog & Chick” and “The Five Spot,” Matt’s Big Breakfast has two more locations in the works, one of which is expected to open in the spring. Matt’s will open a sixth location in Glendale, near 75th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. That is expected to open in the spring. A seventh location, which isn’t expected to open until 2022, will be part of Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert. More info: www.mattsbigbreakfast.com

Chompie’s: When Chompie’s closes its restaurant at Paradise Valley Mall (the mall is preparing for a major redevelopment), that particular location will open in a larger building near 32nd Street and Cactus. The new space will serve as the potential prototype for Chompie’s moving forward — a larger restaurant, a full-service bar, a coffee bar, and space for private meetings or groups. It will also serve as the central hub for Chompie’s breads and bakery for its other restaurants in the Valley. More info: www.chompies.com

810 Billards & Bowling: A South Carolina-based entertainment concept with bowling, billiards, outdoor games, along with a bar and restaurant. There are two locations in the works at Cityscape in downtown Phoenix and in the Target shopping center in Chandler, near Chandler Fashion Center mall. Both are expected to open in the spring. More info: www.810bowling.com

Z’Tejas Southwest Grill: After closing three of its restaurants in the Valley in 2017, Z’Tejas has plans to open a new one in Scottsdale. The Southwest restaurant is opening a restaurant at the Mercado del Lago plaza, near Hayden and Royal Palm Road in Scottsdale. The restaurant was expected to open in February, but underwent some construction delays. It is now expected to open in March or April. More info: www.ztejas.com

Clever Ramen: The team behind Clever Koi, Across the Pond, and Fellow are opening a fourth concept focused on build-your-own Ramen and steamed bao buns. Clever Ramen, formerly branded as Broth & Bao, will open at ASU SkySong Center in South Scottsdale, the same complex where Fellow is. At last check, the restaurant is expected to open in March or April. More info: www.cleverramen.com

Sake Haus: Restauranteur Julian Wright, the founder of Tempe-based Pedal Haus Brewery and more recently, Luckys Indoor Outdoor, is opening a Japanese-inspired restaurant and bar along Roosevelt Row. Sake Haus will open in the former Dressing Room space. The menu will have sake, whiskey and cocktails, as well as sushi, Wagyu and other tapas-style plates. It is expected to open in the spring. More info: www.sakehaus.net

Kahvi Coffee Company: Julian Wright will also open Kahvi Coffee Company, a Tulum, Mexico-inspired coffee shop that will serve coffee, tea, and small bites during the day and transition to cocktails and champagne at night. It replaces be.Coffee within the MonOrchid building along Roosevelt Row. It is expected to open in the spring. Be.Coffee is reopening at The Pemberton. More info: www.instagram.com/drinkkahvi

Pedal Haus Brewery: On the Northside of the MonOrchid building will be Pedal Haus Brewery, the Tempe-based brewery’s third location in the Valley. The Phoenix location will be similar to the location in Chandler — a restaurant and bar with Pedal Haus’ beers on tap. The Phoenix location will also have a pet-friendly rooftop bar. It is expected to open late Spring. More info: www.pedalhausbrewery.com

Portillo’s: The Chicago-based fast-food restaurant known for its cake shakes, Italian beef sandwiches, and Chicago hot dogs, is opening a fourth location in Glendale. It will be located near Arrowhead Towne Center. It was initially expected to open in 2020, but experienced some delays and is now expected to open in 2021. No opening date but the restaurant is hiring for the upcoming Glendale location. Portillo’s has three other locations in Avondale, Scottsdale, and Tempe. More info: www.portillos.com/glendale

Harumi Sushi & Sake: Known for making its sushi rolls with its signature purple rice, Harumi is opening a second location in the West Valley. The original is located in downtown Phoenix. The second will be located at Sunrise Promenade, near Lake Pleasant Pkwy and Happy Valley Road in Peoria. It is expected to open in the spring. More info: www.harumisushiaz.com

Barrio Queen: In January, Barrio Queen opened its first of two restaurants in the West Valley in Glendale. The second is expected to open in April in Avondale. The locally-owned Mexican restaurant chain has quickly expanded over the year with locations opening at Desert Ridge in north Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace, Queen Creek, and downtown Gilbert. More info: www.barrioqueen.com

The Revelry: The first half of The Revelry, a new semi-indoor-outdoor entertainment venue, opened last year at Mesa Riverview. It’s home to Modern Round, a virtual shooting game, PopCulture, a retro arcade, Nextlinks, an outdoor putting game, and BoxBar Sports & Brews. The second phase was supposed to open in the spring, but due to some investor issues and COVID-19, it has been pushed back to the fall. The second phase is planned to have a brewery, a dog-friendly restaurant, an indoor food hall with a taco concept, a healthy concept, and a dessert concept, and additional locations for Crust Pizza and The Ostrich. More info: www.therevelry.com

Morning Squeeze: Three years after opening its second restaurant in downtown Tempe, Morning Squeeze, a 70s- and 80s-themed breakfast restaurant will open a third location in downtown Phoenix. It is opening on the corner of First and Washington Streets. The restaurant will have an indoor-outdoor bar, grab-and-go items, a wrap-around patio. It is expected to open in the spring. Morning Squeeze’s original location is in Old Town Scottsdale. More info: www.morningsqueeze.com

Phoenix Bourbon Room: The team behind State 48 Brewery is opening a whiskey-focused upscale restaurant and bar in downtown Phoenix. It will take over the former Tilted Kilt space at CityScape near the Phoenix Suns’ downtown arena. It is expected to open in early spring, possibly as early as March. More info: www.instagram.com/phoenixbourbonroom

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza: After expanding to Tempe in 2020, the New York-based pizzeria has plans underway to open a second franchise location in Phoenix, near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road. Artichoke has eight signature pizzas, such as the Artichoke, which has artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, and Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheeses. They also have Margherita, Sicilian, and a Staten Island pizza. The Phoenix location is expected to open in the spring. More info: www.artichokepizza.com

Humble Bistro: The founders behind Humble Pie are opening a new concept at High Street in north Phoenix. Limited details have been released, however, Humble Bistro is said to highlight Italian cuisine with “global influences of European and Latin flavors.” The restaurant is expected to open in the spring. More info: www.instagram.com/humblebistro

Don Wood’s Say When: “Say When” is the rooftop bar at Arrive Phoenix, a boutique hotel off Camelback Road in Phoenix. The cocktail bar will have a 60s and 70s throwback theme, partly inspired by the “Playboy's Host & Bar Book,” with both retro and modern cocktails and bar bites. It is expected to open in April, according to its website. More info: www.saywhenphx.com

El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar: The family-owned restaurant and bar has plans to open a second restaurant in Phoenix. Slated to open sometime in the spring, the Peruvian restaurant will be located near 7th Avenue and Turney Avenue. The original location is off 7th Street and Virginia Avenue. More info: www.elchullorestaurant.com

Roses By The Stairs Brewing: Jordan Ham, an engineer by degree, and his wife are opening Roses By The Stairs Brewing in Phoenix — and, yes, it is named after that Blink 182 song (“I loved Blink 182 growing up and I heard that line, I said, 'that’s it.’”). Ham said aside from the brewing staples, he wants to challenge people’s tastebuds and create brews using Arizona ingredients. His brewery will also be eco-friendly and will support environmental causes. It is expected to open in the spring. More info: www.instagram.com/rosesbythestairsbrewing

State 48 Tap House: Surprise-based State 48 Brewery is opening State 48 Tap House at San Tan Village in Gilbert, its sixth location in the Valley. It will open in the former Gordon Biersch Brewing location. Owner Mario Rana said the location will have 35 beers on tap, indoor dining, and an outdoor patio. In a recent Instagram post, the tap house was expected to open in early March and hiring was underway. State 48’s other locations are in Surprise, Scottsdale, and Glendale, and each of them have their own unique name. More info: www.state48brewery.com

Detroit Coney Grill: Michiganders looking for a taste of home can find Detroit-style coney dogs, Flint-style coney dogs, and Detroit-style "loose" burgers at Detroit Coney Grill. Owner David Najor also carries superman ice cream, Sanders fudge, Sanders bumpy cake, Faygo pop, and Better Made chips. He opened a larger restaurant and added a bar in North Scottsdale, and has smaller locations in Phoenix and Tempe. He's opening a location in the heart of Tempe's Mill Avenue in the former "Steak 'n Shake" location. It's expected to open in the spring. https://detroitconeygrill.com

Safe Haven Brewery: Gus Fowler and his dad, Rykert, will open Safe Haven Brewery in downtown Phoenix, near Fourth and Roosevelt streets. Gus said he wants Safe Haven to be an Arizona-style brewery focused on sustainability, culture, and downtown Phoenix. “I have been working towards and dreaming of opening my own brewery for years. I have been in the service and brewing industry for a while now. I can't wait to try and do things my own way,” he said. He expects to open in the fall. More info: www.safehavenbrewery.com

The White Elephant Brewing Co: White Elephant plans to open in the fall and will be a family-owned brewery in Arizona. Not too many details have been released yet, but in an Instagram message, the brewery said it was working to secure a location in the Deer Valley area and anticipates opening in the fall. More info: www.whiteelephantbrewingco.com

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken: In January, Gus’s opened in downtown Mesa, marking its first location in Arizona. President Wendy McCrory told ABC15 that two more locations were in the works for Phoenix and Tempe. Specific addresses have not yet been released, but she said she anticipated Phoenix would open over the summer. More info: www.gusfriedchicken.com

The Italian Daughter: Melissa Maggiore, the daughter of the late Valley restauranteur Tomaso Maggiore, has plans to open her own Italian restaurant in honor of her father. Tomaso died in January after a two-year battle with brain and lung cancer. Her restaurant, The Italian Daughter, will replace Tomaso’s When In Rome in north Scottsdale. No opening date yet, but a spokesperson said the piano bar concept was expected to open this year. More info: www.theitaliandaughter.com

Tomaso’s Italian Legacy: While not a new restaurant, Chef Joey Maggiore and his family plan to renovate their father’s restaurant, Tomaso’s, and rebrand it as Tomaso’s Italian Legacy. Tomaso Maggiore opened his namesake restaurant — one of dozens he opened during his career — in 1977. He died of cancer in January. Renovations are expected to take place over the summer, a spokesperson said. More info: www.tomasos.com

Thai Chili 2 Go: The fast-casual restaurant chain has plans to open its 12th restaurant — and second in Scottsdale — in March. It. will be located within the EDGE shopping center near 90th Street and the Loop 101. The menu features red, yellow, green, Panang curries, noodle dishes, and dumplings. www.tc2go.com

The Buzz Eatery + Treats: While initially expected to open in November, The Buzz is now expected to open at Kierland Commons in the spring. It replaces Corner Cafe. The menu features a little bit of everything from coffee, espresso and teas to lemonades, ciders, and “boozy” popsicles. On the food side, the all-day menu has breakfast items, such as avocado toast, acai bowls, scrambles, and sandwiches, salads, and small bites for lunch. More info: https://thebuzzeatery.com/

Ling’s Wok Shop: The team behind Ling and Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill is opening a spin-off of its concept at Hayden Peak Crossing in Scottsdale. Ling’s Wok Shop will serve the most popular items from Ling and Louie’s menu in a fast-casual setting, while also showcasing other Asian dishes. That restaurant is still in the design phase, but are anticipating a summer opening. More info: www.lingandlouies.com

Flower Child: Sam Fox’s health-conscious restaurant, Flower Child, will open its first restaurant in Gilbert, near Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive. Flower Child offers a mix of salads and bowls that can be vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free. Construction has started and the restaurant is expected to open sometime over the summer. More info: www.iamaflowerchild.com

The Preserve: When Tilted Kilt closed in Scottsdale, a few of its former employees got together to create their own hangout spot. The Preserve is described as a “country-style tavern” and will open in the former Four Peaks space at The Paloma shopper center in Scottsdale, near Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. It will have beer, cocktails, and an American and Southern menu.

Porch 54: Not too many details have been released on Porch 54. The restaurant is described as a “casual eatery with a wide array of beers and wines.” It’s opening at High Street in North Phoenix.

The Yard Milkshake Bar: A dessert franchise that makes over-the-top milkshakes, cookie dough, and ice cream. Their first Arizona location will open at CityScape in downtown Phoenix. At last check, the milkshake bar is expected to open in the spring, potentially May. More info: www.theyardmilkshakebar.com

Angry Crab Shack: The Mesa-based seafood restaurant chain will open its first restaurant in Scottsdale this year. The seafood joint will replace Hooters near Indian Bend and Pima roads. Angry Crab Shack’s staple is its seafood boils, where people choose their seafood, veggies, and spices. The Scottsdale location is expected to open in the spring, potentially in April. More info: www.angrycrabshack.com

Pork on a Fork BBQ: The Valley barbecue joint is expanding to the East Valley with a second location in Chandler. The eatery is expected to open in the spring near Alma School and Warner roads. Diners will find pulled pork and chicken, ribs, brisket, sausage on the menu as sandwiches, platters, and combos. Of course, you can’t have BBQ without all the sides. They have those, too. More info: www.porkonafork.com

Salad and Go: The health-conscious, fast-food-style restaurant will continue its rapid expansion around the Valley with at least six more locations: three in Phoenix, two in Mesa, and one in Gilbert. All are expected to open in the spring or summer. More info: https://www.saladandgo.com

Spinatos’ Pizzeria: The local pizzeria will open its sixth restaurant at The Block at Pima Crossing, part of the Salt River’s Talking Stick Entertainment District, near Scottsdale. That location is expected to open in May or June. A seventh restaurant will be part of Epicenter at Agritopia development in Gilbert, which isn't expected to

be completed until late 2021/early 2022. More info: www.spinatospizzeria.com

Press Coffee: The Phoenix coffee shop has plans to open two more locations in downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale. One is opening near Second and Van Buren streets and the other is opening at Axis Raintree, near Loop 101 and Raintree Drive. Both are expected to open in the spring. More info: www.presscoffee.com

Air Guitar: Air Guitar isn't a restaurant, coffee shop, or bar. The owners behind Upward Projects -- the team behind Postino, Federal Pizza, Windsor, Joyride Taco House -- have partnered with another team to open a modern-day convenience store in Gilbert, near Higley and Ray roads, next to Epicenter at Agritopia. Air Guitar will have healthy grab-and-go, beer and wine, coffee, and tea. More info: www.instagram.com/airguitar4life

Dulce Churro Cafe: The Gilbert churro spot is opening a second location in Chandler, near Chandler Blvd. and Alma School Road. Dulce offers customized churros from churro bites to filled churros to churro sundaes and churro ice cream sandwiches. No opening date yet, but it is expected to open in early 2021.

Macayo's: The Arizona-based Mexican restaurant chain opened two more restaurants in Tempe and Mesa in 2020. Another is planned at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, though it isn't clear when that restaurant expects to open, and another is slated to open at the Pima Crossing shopping center, near Shea Blvd. and Loop 101 in Scottsdale, sometime in 2021, according to YAM Properties. Macayo's confirmed the location, but did not release additional details.

Cupbop: Branded as "Korean BBQ in a cup," Cupbop will open its first location in Arizona at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. It will be located near Cafe Zupas. The restaurant offers steamed rice in a cup topped with meats, vegetables, and sauces. No opening date, but it is expected to open sometime this year. More info: www.cupbop.com

SALT Tacos Y Tequila: The modern Mexican bar and restaurant is opening a second location at The Shops at Norterra in north Phoenix. The original is located at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. In an email, owner John Tsailakis said the Phoenix restaurant would have a larger interior and outdoor patio. It is anticipated to open in August. More info: www.saltglendale.com

36 Below: With UnderTow moving next door, Sip owner Josh Katz and business partners Sheldon Wiley and Maurice “Moe” Murillo, are opening their owner immersive cocktail lounge in the now-vacant underground space. Called 36 Below, Katz and Murillo said the bar would focus on martinis, premium cocktails, and mocktails. In terms of that immersive experience, they said it would have audio and visual effects and "lots of plants and flowers." The bar is expected to open in the spring. https://36belowaz.com

UnderTow: As mentioned above, UnderTow is relocating to The Century Grand building, which houses Platform 18, another immersive bar from the owners of UnderTow, and Grey Hen Rx whiskey bar. Rich Furnari and Jason Asher said the bar would have the same look and feel as its original space, but would be a little bit bigger and would have more lighting and immersive elements. No opening date, but it is projected to open in the spring. A pop-up bar has opened at Hotel Valley Ho. https://undertowphx.com

2022 OPENINGS

Shimogamo: The Japanese restaurant confirmed that it was opening a second location in Gilbert, near Williams Field Road and SanTan Village Parkway. We'll have a bit of a longer wait for this opening, as it is not expected to open until 2022, according to a Facebook post. https://shimogamoaz.com

Epicenter at Agritopia: The Gilbert development is under construction now and expected to open some of its residences in late 2021 or early 2022, but it will also welcome a host of restaurants in early 2022. Announced tenant include UnderTow, Spinato's Pizzeria, Belly Kitchen & Bar, Source, Raw Organic Juice, Gadzooks, Matt's Big Breakfast, and Peixoto Coffee. https://epicenteratagritopia.com

Torchy's Tacos: The Texas-based taco chain has confirmed that it will open its first Arizona location in Gilbert, near the San Tan Village shopping center. In a statement, Torchy's said it expects the eatery to open in 2022.