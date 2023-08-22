Beyoncé in Glendale: what to know ahead of the Renaissance World Tour stop

GLENDALE, AZ — Queen Bey is coming to the Valley this week! Beyoncé will hit the stage at State Farm Stadium as part of her ‘Renaissance World Tour.’

The tour was announced earlier this year and it’s her first solo tour in more than six years!

There are still tickets available for the show and they start at $50 each.



Getting your outfit ready for Thursday? The clear bag policy will be in place. “One clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a standard one (1) gallon freezer bag” is permitted according to State Farm Stadium’s website.

Concert date: Thursday, August 24.

Times to keep in mind, per concert venue:

Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. VIP Early Access begins at 5 p.m. All Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. Concert starts at 8 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale

General Parking Lot passes start at $25 per vehicle if purchased in advance at SeatGeek.com and it’ll be $30 per vehicle if purchased upon arrival into the lots at Sate Farm Stadium.

