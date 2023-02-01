Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance World Tour' with summer stop in Arizona

PHOENIX — Get ready, Beyhive! Queen Bey is headed to Arizona.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ is making its way around the globe later this year, complete with a stop in the Valley.

The superstar will be performing at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on Aug. 24, 2023.

The tour was announced online Wednesday. The full tour list is available on Beyonce’s official website.

Tickets are not yet on sale. Her site says they will be available "soon."

RELATED: Concerts coming to the Phoenix area throughout 2023

