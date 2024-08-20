Becky G to bring her ‘Casa Gomez: Otro Capítulo’ tour to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Becky G is returning to the Valley! The singer-songwriter is bringing her tour ‘Casa Gomez: Otro Capítulo’ to Phoenix this fall.

Mi Gente, I introduce to you… CASA GOMEZ: OTRO CAPÍTULO Tour 🩷✨😭 I’m so excited to share this with you guys… Presale starts tomorrow at 3pm local on https://t.co/WDlpr6gneu and on sale starts this Friday at 10am local. I can’t wait to sing and laugh and dance and cry with… pic.twitter.com/RkRKPUyb0F — Becky G (@iambeckyg) August 20, 2024

The tour is said to highlight Becky G’s Mexican heritage as she’ll perform Regional Mexican songs from her latest album.

‘Each performance will feature a mix of Becky G’s greatest hits and special performances of songs from her most recent album “ESQUINAS," promising a unique and unforgettable concert experience,’ read a news release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



The Valley stop takes place at Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix on October 27.

Pre-sales begin August 21 at 3 p.m. “Fans can sign up at beckyg.world/start to get a presale code,” according to tour officials.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale August 23 at 10 a.m. PT at livenation.com

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this August. Read more about it right here.