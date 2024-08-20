Watch Now
Becky G to bring her ‘Casa Gomez: Otro Capítulo’ tour to Phoenix

Tickets go on sale soon for the October show
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. August is here... the kids are back in school, but the fun never ends in Arizona! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at this month’s best events and what new businesses are popping up all around the Valley.
The Players Party 2024 Hosted by MLBPA, LIDS & Topps
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Becky G is returning to the Valley! The singer-songwriter is bringing her tour ‘Casa Gomez: Otro Capítulo’ to Phoenix this fall.

The tour is said to highlight Becky G’s Mexican heritage as she’ll perform Regional Mexican songs from her latest album.

‘Each performance will feature a mix of Becky G’s greatest hits and special performances of songs from her most recent album “ESQUINAS," promising a unique and unforgettable concert experience,’ read a news release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

  • The Valley stop takes place at Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix on October 27.
  • Pre-sales begin August 21 at 3 p.m. “Fans can sign up at beckyg.world/start to get a presale code,” according to tour officials.
  • Tickets and VIP packages go on sale August 23 at 10 a.m. PT at livenation.com
The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this August. Read more about it right here.

