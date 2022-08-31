Bad Bunny coming to the Valley for his ‘World's Hottest Tour'

PHOENIX — Bad Bunny is coming to Arizona!

The Puerto Rican reggaeton star is making a stop in the Valley for his ‘World's Hottest Tour’!

Bad Bunny and special guest Alesso will perform at Chase Field in September as part of his stadium tour across the United States.

Live Nation via Alex Perez

The last time he was in the Valley was for a concert back in March for his Último Tour del Mundo.

IF YOU GO



Cost: As of now, tickets start at $250 and go up to $1,750.

Concert date: Wednesday, September 28, at 7 p.m.

Location: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]

KEEP THIS IN MIND

If you’re already planning your outfit, make sure you don’t forget that Chase Field has a “clear bag” policy.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will star in the standalone Marvel film "El Muerto," Variety reported. According to CNN, this will mark the first time ever that a Latino actor will headline a live-action Marvel movie.

Click here to read more on how ‘Benito’ is joining the Marvel universe.