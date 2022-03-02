Bad Bunny to perform sold-out concert at Footprint Center on Sunday, March 6

PHOENIX — Global sensation Bad Bunny is performing here in Phoenix! You can scream in glee and dance to the reggaeton star at Footprint Center on Sunday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. The concert is sold out, but there are verified resale tickets available so purchase your ticket while you can!

Coming off of a concert in Los Angeles last weekend that trended on social media because of his sheer popularity, Grammy winner Bad Bunny is bringing El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo to Phoenix! Since the concert is sold out, the verified resale tickets are now starting at $314.

El Conejo Malo's 36-date El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo arena tour sold out in record time (ranks as the top sales day for any tour on Ticketmaster since 2018) and, before starting his current tour, announced another 29-date stadium tour for later in 2022.

IF YOU GO:

Bad Bunny: El Ultimo Tour del Mundo Concert (March 6)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $314+