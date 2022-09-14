Here’s what you need to know about ‘Boots in the Park’ in Tempe

Dust off your boots and get ready for a night of country — Tim McGraw and some of his friends will be in Tempe this weekend for Boots in the Park!

The Saturday event will also feature singers Dustin Lynch, Ryan Hurd, Tenille Arts, Frank Ray, and Joe Peters.

Legendary moment this weekend with the legend himself, @TheTimMcGraw pic.twitter.com/KmNYlIwpb9 — Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) September 12, 2022

Line dancing, art installations, craft food, and beverages will also be available at this country event.

TICKET INFORMATION



There’s a 10-ticket limit per customer.

General Admission is $149.

VIP is $249. According to event officials, here’s what this admission includes: express entry, separate ‘spacious’ area, partial upfront stage access, VIP-only food vendors, separate VIP bar with top-shelf alcohol selection, and flushable restrooms.

IF YOU GO



WHEN: Saturday, September 17

TIME: The fun starts at 2 p.m.

VENUE: Tempe Beach Park [54 W Rio Salado Pkwy.]

LOOKING FOR MORE THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND? CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THIS LIST OF EVENTS AND ATTRACTIONS TAKING PLACE AROUND THE VALLEY.