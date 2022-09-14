Watch Now
Here’s what you need to know about ‘Boots in the Park’ in Tempe

‘Boots in the Park’ stops in Tempe, Arizona this weekend
Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 14:43:06-04

Dust off your boots and get ready for a night of country — Tim McGraw and some of his friends will be in Tempe this weekend for Boots in the Park!

The Saturday event will also feature singers Dustin Lynch, Ryan Hurd, Tenille Arts, Frank Ray, and Joe Peters.

Line dancing, art installations, craft food, and beverages will also be available at this country event.

TICKET INFORMATION

  • There’s a 10-ticket limit per customer.
  • General Admission is $149.
  • VIP is $249. According to event officials, here’s what this admission includes: express entry, separate ‘spacious’ area, partial upfront stage access, VIP-only food vendors, separate VIP bar with top-shelf alcohol selection, and flushable restrooms.

IF YOU GO

  • WHEN: Saturday, September 17
  • TIME: The fun starts at 2 p.m.
  • VENUE: Tempe Beach Park [54 W Rio Salado Pkwy.]

