Tim McGraw in the Valley, Arabian National Breeder Finals returns & more this weekend

PHOENIX, AZ — Dust off your boots, Tim McGraw and some country friends will be in Tempe, the Arabian National Breeder Finals returns to the Valley and get ready to celebrate- Hispanic Heritage month kicks off this September 15!

Here’s a list of things to do this weekend in the Valley!

ARABIAN NATIONAL BREEDER FINALS

WHEN: September 14-17

COST: FREE

VENUE: Equidome of WestWorld

MARIO THE MAKER MAGICIAN LIVE

SHOWS TIMES:



Friday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 17, at 11 a.m.

VENUE: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th St.]

COST: Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 per child.

BETTER PIGGIES RESCUE ‘TOURS’

The pig-dedicated sanctuary located in Cave Creek is now offering tours of its facility where you can “meet the pigs, hear rescue stories, get involved with the sanctuary” and more.

COST: $20 per person.

LOCATION: Better Piggies Rescue is in North Phoenix off of 24th St and Carefree Highway.

JUNK IN THE TRUNK VINTAGE MARKET

According to event officials, over 150 small businesses from across the country will offer “clothing, jewelry, furniture, vintage, decor and much more” at this weekend event. Food trucks and live music will also be part of the market.

WHEN: September 16-18

September 16-18 COST: Tickets vary range from $8 to $50 and Children 12 and under get in for free.

VENUE: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Rd.]

JENNA KIM JONES: SHE'S SO BRAVE

COST: Tickets range from $25-$35

SHOWS: Saturday, September 17, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hal Bogle Theatre at the Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N. Arizona Ave.]

COMMUNITY FAIR IN PHOENIX

WHAT: The family-friendly event promises free food, prizes, COVID-19 shots, haircuts, dental checks, mammograms and more. ‘’ Our purpose is to be a conduit for our community to a variety of different educational and community resources and services,” said a representative of Franklin Police & Fire High School in press release sent to ABC15.

WHERE: Franklin Police and Fire High School [1645 W. McDowell Rd.]

WHEN: Saturday, September 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

COST: FREE

OVERDRIVE 9 AWF WRESTLING SHOW

WHEN: Saturday, September 17- doors open at 6:30 p.m. and bell time is at 7 p.m.

COST: General Admission is $20

VENUE: PHX BEER CO [3002 E. Washington St.]

BOOTS IN THE PARK PRESENTS TIM MCGRAW

Other singers in the lineup include: Dustin Lynch, Ryan Hurd, Frank Ray, and Joe Peters.

WHEN: Saturday, September 17

Saturday, September 17 VENUE: Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Beach Park [80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.]

COST: General Admission is $149 and VIP is $249.

CHAMP 5K RUN/WALK FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER

WHEN: Saturday, September 17



6:30 a.m. -5K Run/Walk Registration

7:15 a.m. -Opening Ceremony

7:30 a.m. -5K Starts

VENUE: Kiwanis Park [5500 S. Mill Ave.] in Tempe

5k Registration Rates



September 10-16 | $40.00

September 16-17| $45.00

Students 17 and under



September 10-16 | $28.00

September 16-17| $30.00

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. SAN DIEGO PADRES

Friday, September 16, at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, September 17, at 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, September 18, at 1:10 p.m.

COST: Ticket prices range from $19 to $180.

CHANDLER CONTIGO KICKOFF

According to city officials, the event will feature “live performances, a DJ, food trucks/booths, cultural merchandise, community resources and free activities, such as face painting, crafts and more.”

WHEN: Saturday, September 17, from 5 to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Chandler Community Center [125 E. Commonwealth Ave.]

COST: Free admission

MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MÉXICO

Mexican-American musicians will perform a compilation of mariachi classics and will have Lupita Infante, granddaughter of Pedro Infante, as a special guest.