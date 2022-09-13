EVENTS: Celebrating 'Hispanic Heritage Month' in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — Events are taking place from September 15 to October 15 in different parts of the Valley as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Here’s where to go and celebrate!

‘EL GRITO’ CELEBRATION

WHEN: Thursday, September 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: 1st Ave & Adams St

COMMUNITY PACHANGA

This is FREE Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) Community Celebration.



WHEN: Friday, September 16, from 4:00PM-7:30PM

WHERE: Central Park [140 E. Tonto St.] in Phoenix

CPLC has several events taking place during Hispanic Heritage Month, here are some at a glance.

MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MÉXICO

Mexican-American musicians will perform a compilation of mariachi classics and will have Lupita Infante, granddaughter of Pedro Infante, as a special guest.



WHEN: September 17, Saturday, at 8 p.m.

COST: Ticket prices ranges from $25 to $45.

WHERE: IKEDA THEATER at the Mesa Arts Center [One East Main St]

CHANDLER CONTIGO KICKOFF

The event will feature “live performances, a DJ, food trucks/booths, cultural merchandise, community resources and free activities, such as face painting, crafts and more," according to city officials.



WHEN: Saturday, September 17, from 5 to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Chandler Community Center [125 E. Commonwealth Ave]

COST: Free admission

SOMOS PEORIA

The family-friendly event will feature live music, Ballet Folklorico, Lucha Libre, a Classic & Lowrider Car Show, and more, according to city officials.



COST: Tickets [$10-$35] required for entry

WHEN: Saturday, September 24, from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Old Town Peoria at 83rd & Grand Avenues

HISPANIC SOUL BY HUASCAR BARRADAS TRÍO+

Latin Fiesta Entertainment presents the concert of Huáscar Barradas; who’s recorded 18 albums “and collaborated with many world-renowned musicians in all music styles.”



WHEN: September 25, Sunday, at 7 p.m.

COST: $32 per adult or its $24 for a senior, student, junior (12 & under)

LOCATION: Hal Bogle Theatre in Chandler [250 NORTH ARIZONA AVENUE]

MEXICAN BASEBALL FIESTA

Baseball series features the following teams: Obregon, Mexicali, Hermosillo, Culiacan, Navojoa, and the Arizona Wildcats.

23RD ANNUAL MARIACHI AND FOLKLÓRICO FESTIVAL

C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez present this festival that features Mariachi Los Camperos, Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, showcases folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ.



COST: Tickets range from $48 - $78

WHEN: October 1 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 NORTH ARIZONA AVENUE]

GUELAGUETZA

WHEN: October 1 & 2 from 12p.m. - 6 p.m.

COST: Event is included with the membership or Garden admission.

WHERE: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix.

LOTERÍA NIGHTS

WHEN: October 6 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

COST: $29.95 Members and $34.95 is the General Admission.

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION IN CASA GRANDE

According to the city, event goers should expect piñatas, play Lotería, there will be entertainment, activities and food.

WHEN: October 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Casa Grande