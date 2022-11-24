Arizona International Auto Show returns to Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX — The Arizona International Auto Show is back this Thanksgiving weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The event is long-awaited by many after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic-related concerns.

The event runs from Thanksgiving Day, November 24, through Nov. 27, 2022.

Car enthusiasts can check out a lowrider display, Arizona East Valley Mustang Club’s collection of classic cars, luxury exotic cars, new model vehicles, and modifieds.

Tickets can be bought online or at the show. If you buy at the show, be aware that transactions are cashless.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults (13 and over): $11

Senior Citizens (62 and over): $7

Military (With any DOD ID): $7

Children (12 and Under): FREE

Check out more things to do this holiday weekend here.