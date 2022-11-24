Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Arizona International Auto Show returns to Phoenix this weekend

The event was canceled in 2020, 2021 due to the pandemic
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Arizona International Auto Show Logo.png
Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 12:41:17-05

PHOENIX — The Arizona International Auto Show is back this Thanksgiving weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The event is long-awaited by many after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic-related concerns.

The event runs from Thanksgiving Day, November 24, through Nov. 27, 2022.

Car enthusiasts can check out a lowrider display, Arizona East Valley Mustang Club’s collection of classic cars, luxury exotic cars, new model vehicles, and modifieds.

Tickets can be bought online or at the show. If you buy at the show, be aware that transactions are cashless.

Ticket prices are as follows:
Adults (13 and over): $11
Senior Citizens (62 and over): $7
Military (With any DOD ID): $7
Children (12 and Under): FREE

Check out more things to do this holiday weekend here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!