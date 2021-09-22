The 2021 Arizona International Auto Show has been canceled over pandemic concerns

PHOENIX — For the second year, the Arizona International Auto Show, which traditionally takes place over the Thanksgiving weekend in downtown Phoenix, has been canceled over pandemic-related concerns.

DeeDee Taft of Spin Communications, who handles PR for the yearly event, confirmed in an email that the Phoenix event was canceled. She said organizers made the decision within the last few weeks.

Last year's event -- like other events -- was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event's website has since been updated with the 2022 dates, which will again fall over the Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 24-27, 2022.

After the CDC and health officials expressed increasing concerns about the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a handful of fall events in the Valley were canceled, including the AZCentral Wine & Food Experience, Arizona Taco Festival, Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, and Tempe Oktoberfest.

Phoenix Fan Fusion also postponed its 2022 pop-culture convention from January 2022 to Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, 2022, citing the pandemic.

Not all events have been canceled, however. Others are going on as planned.

This weekend alone there is Somos Peoria in Old Town Peoria, I Love Mesa Day in downtown Mesa, Rockin' Taco Street Fest in Chandler, and Oktoberfest in Fountain Hills' Fountain Park. Fear Farm and 13th Floor also open their haunted houses for the season this weekend.