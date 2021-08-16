Arizona independent music venues to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to attend concerts

PHOENIX — More than a dozen independent concerts, clubs, and entertainment venues in Phoenix and Tucson have collectively agreed to require its attendees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a confirmed negative COVID-19 test on or before September 20, 2021, to attend their events.

That includes Celebrity Theatre, Crescent Ballroom, Marquee Theatre, The Nash, The Nile Theatre, The Rebel Lounge, The Rhythm Room, Valley Bar, Walter Where? House, and Westside Blues & Jazz in Phoneix, and 191 Toole, Club Congress, Fox Tucson Theatre, and The Rialto Theatre in Tucson.

Luckyman Concerts, which promotes concerts and shows at several venues in Arizona, announced the news on its Facebook page on Monday. The Arizona Republic was the first to report the developments.

"We are taking this necessary step for Arizona's music fans to ensure that all concerts this fall can happen as scheduled. We have a responsibility to our community and there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with other people," the letter said.

"We are currently working through the logistics of the verification process and will share those details in the coming days on our individual venue websites and social media pages."

ABC15 has reached out to some of the venues listed for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Recently, Live Nation and AEG both updated their policies to require everyone -- artists, staff, and audiences -- to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID-19 test at all of its venues and festivals.

Live Nation's requirements begin Oct. 4, 2021. AEG's policy begins Oct. 1, 2021, according to an online news release.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US, said Michael Rapino, president and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment, in a statement.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again," said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents, in a statement.

"We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers."

Due to increasing concerns about the delta variant, Arizona's three universities -- ASU, NAU, and UArizona -- all updated their masks policies, again requiring them for students and staff in some areas. Several school districts are also requiring students and staff to wear masks on campus, even as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey insists mask mandates are against state law.

Private businesses, however, can make their own rules.

At least two restaurants and a bar in the Phoenix area have recently begun requiring customers to prove their vaccination status in order to dine indoors.