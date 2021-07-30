Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

FnB in Scottsdale to require diners show proof of their vaccination status

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jill Richards Photography
<p>Charleen Badman, owner and chef of Fnb.</p>
3 Arizona chefs nominated for James Beard awards
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:59:02-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Citing the increased concerns about the delta variant and in order to continue to protect their staff, the owners of FnB restaurant in Scottsdale said they will soon require their guests to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Owners Charlene Badman and Pavle Milic announced the news late Thursday on the restaurant's social media accounts.

"With the latest trends regarding the highly transmissible delta variant, we have decided for the good of all to add another layer of safety for our staff —who is fully vaccinated and still required to wear masks, in addition to the same safety standards pre-vaccine—and our guests who have been vaccinated. Starting Wednesday August 4th, you will be required to show proof of your coronavirus vaccination card, or a picture of it on your phone," Badman and Milic wrote.

"We know some of you might not agree with our decision, but know it comes from a place of a deep desire to take care of you and our team. As per usual, thank you for sticking with us during these uncharted times. We have come a long way with vaccinations, let’s not stop halfway."

FnB's announcement makes it one of the first restaurants in the area, if not the most high-profile restaurant, to require its customers to show proof that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In recent weeks, other private businesses, including restaurants, across the country have begun to require customers to prove their vaccination status, according to various local and national news outlets.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the ABC15 app now for the latest on monsoon storms