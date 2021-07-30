FnB in Scottsdale to require diners show proof of their vaccination status

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Citing the increased concerns about the delta variant and in order to continue to protect their staff, the owners of FnB restaurant in Scottsdale said they will soon require their guests to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Owners Charlene Badman and Pavle Milic announced the news late Thursday on the restaurant's social media accounts.

"With the latest trends regarding the highly transmissible delta variant, we have decided for the good of all to add another layer of safety for our staff —who is fully vaccinated and still required to wear masks, in addition to the same safety standards pre-vaccine—and our guests who have been vaccinated. Starting Wednesday August 4th, you will be required to show proof of your coronavirus vaccination card, or a picture of it on your phone," Badman and Milic wrote.

"We know some of you might not agree with our decision, but know it comes from a place of a deep desire to take care of you and our team. As per usual, thank you for sticking with us during these uncharted times. We have come a long way with vaccinations, let’s not stop halfway."

FnB's announcement makes it one of the first restaurants in the area, if not the most high-profile restaurant, to require its customers to show proof that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In recent weeks, other private businesses, including restaurants, across the country have begun to require customers to prove their vaccination status, according to various local and national news outlets.