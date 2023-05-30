Arizona Boardwalk acquires 48 acres of land for future expansion

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Arizona Boardwalk at Talking Stick is working to expand!

An additional four dozen acres of land has been secured for future expansion, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The 48-acre plot of land is located north of the current area situated along Loop 101 and Via de Ventura, near Scottsdale.

Right now, attractions like OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland occupy the Boardwalk area, as well as a handful of other experiences and shops.

Details about what new venues may occupy the new land were not immediately available.

A managing partner said in part: “Having built a diversified family entertainment destination in the Scottsdale/Phoenix metro area that delivers unparalleled family experiences, we look forward to working with other like-minded, dynamic entertainment and recreational companies with the same commitment.

