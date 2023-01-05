The UFO Experience: The Truth is Out There is now open at Arizona Boardwalk

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The UFO Experience: The Truth is Out There, open at Arizona Boardwalk, is a journey out of this world and explores UFOs, alien abductions and encounters.

The family-friendly attraction starts with a short film to set the stage for your experience. You then wander through multiple galleries that cover a variety of topics on galactic travel, the military’s role in modern sightings, and the evidence of ancient aliens. Plus, if you are a fan of sci-fi movies, the experience’s pop culture gallery is dedicated to Hollywood’s most memorable productions featuring a Men in Black selfie photo opportunity.

Round out your journey with an alien hunter laser shooting game and go traveling through your own white light experience.

“The UFO Experience: The Truth is Out There is the only UFO attraction in the country,” said Managing Partner for Arizona Boardwalk, Ran Knishinsky. “This is an entertaining, educational, and interactive exhibition that focuses on aliens, UFOs, abduction phenomena, and even alien influence on human civilization. We are so excited to share it with everyone: skeptic or believer! It will certainly make you wonder if we exist alone!”

The exhibit is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $15.95 for children, $17.95 for military, and can be purchased onsite or online.

UFO Experience is located on the second floor of the Arizona Boardwalk entertainment destination, above the Sugar Drop candy store and adjacent to Arizona Boardwalk anchor attractions OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland.