Apple Store opening at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Sept. 29; Biltmore Fashion Park store to close

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - We finally have confirmation: An Apple Store is coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square mall and the grand opening is less than a week away.

As ABC15 reported in January, the maker of the iPhone and iPad is opening a store in the former Barney's New York department store space on the southeast side of the mall facing Scottsdale Road.

Two signs featuring Apple's signature logo were illuminated Saturday evening while construction crews could be seen working into the night.

"We've got something special for you. Our grand opening is September 29" was written in silver lettering on the south side of the building beneath Apple's logo. The rest of the building is covered by a white wall.

The store will open at 10 a.m., according to Apple's website.

Apple has not formally announced the opening of the new store. A spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

No confirmation in today's announcement. Looks like the wait continues. https://t.co/AYNlkhEb2p — Josh Frigerio, ABC15 (@JoshFrigerio) September 12, 2018

According to building permits submitted to the City of Scottsdale, and reviewed by ABC15 in January, Apple filed plans to build a 15,000- to 17,000-square-foot split-level store.

Artist renderings (seen in the embedded tweet above) show a nearly all-glass front-facing facade, a signature of many Apple stores, as well as a slotted overhang.

The opening would mark the sixth Apple Store in Arizona.

APPLE STORE AT BILTMORE FASHION PARK TO CLOSE?

9to5Mac, a website that follows Apple rumors and news, reported last week that the Apple Store at Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix would close when the store at Scottsdale Fashion Square opened.

In an email Sunday morning, David Hyatt, senior property manager for Biltmore Fashion Park, confirmed that the Apple Store there would close and reopen at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

"While we will certainly miss having Apple at Biltmore [Fashion Park], their closure offers up opportunity to reimagine the space with new brands and restaurants," he said.

It was not clear when that specific location would close.

Hyatt said in his email that he did not have any new store or restaurant announcements to make.

A spokesperson for Apple and Macerich, the management company of both malls, could not be reached to comment on the closure. However, on Apple's website, when you visit the Biltmore store-specific page, the following message appears:

"An inspired move. Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square is about to open its doors. Join us for our grand opening on September 29 at 10:00 a.m."

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the two iPhone models -- iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max -- and an updated Apple Watch and mobile operating system.

A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION

Scottsdale Fashion Square is in the midst of a multi-million dollar renovation.

In the same wing as the Apple Store, Industrious plans to open a coworking spaces with offices, tables and conference rooms that companies can rent to use. It is expected to open January 2019.

On the other side of the mall, near Neiman Marcus, a "luxury wing" is under construction. A new entrance is being built with valet, two-story storefronts, restrooms and more space for restaurants and stores.

The owners behind Steak 44 plan to open Ocean 44, a seafood-focused concept, in November. Taco Madera, a California-based Mexican restaurant, plans to open in early 2019.

UNTUCKit, a clothing store, and Morphe Cosmetics have already opened. Hyde Park Jewelers, Trina Turke, and Swiss watch brands, Breitling, Hublot and IWC, all have been announced as opening stores at the mall.

Editor's note: This story was updated to add quotes from David Hyatt, senior property manager at Biltmore Fashion Park, on the closure of that Apple Store location.