QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The town of Queen Creek is growing and so is its dinning and retail options at the Queen Creek Marketplace.

According to Angie Kory from Vestar, the company that owns the outdoor shopping center, these are the new tenants that’ll soon open at the Queen Creek Marketplace:

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness: they’ll have a two-day grand opening on July 28 & 29.

Torchy’s Tacos: expected to open by the end of 2022.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: expected to open by the end of 2022.

Dave & Buster’s: expected to open in spring 2023.

“With the investors opening there [at Queen Creek Marketplace] it shows the growth of the community and that there’s a need for more entertainment, more dining… so people don’t have to go to areas far away,” said Rachel Forman, VP of marketing at Vestar.

IN THE WORKS

Vestar is currently “negotiating” with at least 10 new potential tenants.

It hasn’t been disclosed who they’re in talks with...but the development company has confirmed to ABC15 the type of businesses that could potentially open at Queen Creek Marketplace.

“We’ve got a couple restaurants… full-service, sit-down restaurants [and] a few quick serve/order at the counter restaurants that we’re negotiating with,” said Kory, Vice President of leasing at Vestar, to ABC15. “We have one small boutique fitness studio along with some traditional national retailers that sell clothing."

IF YOU GO



Location: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Rd.

KEEP ON YOUR RADAR

Costco is coming to the town of Queen Creek. The 165,000-square-foot project, complete with a gas station, is being built on 13 acres at the northwest corner of Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads.

A Costco is the anchor tenant for Vestar's 300,000-square-foot Queen Creek Crossing, which also is under construction.