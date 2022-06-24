PHOENIX, AZ — Torchy's Tacos announced the grand opening date for its first Arizona location!

The popular Texas-chain will host a grand opening party on Monday, June 27 from 5 p.m-8 p.m.

“The community is welcome to attend and enjoy a complimentary meal, including tacos, queso, beer samples, beverages and more,” a representative tells ABC15.

Yet, the grand opening is set for Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. and the first 100 guests in line will receive a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening T-Shirt, “which will grant the lucky Taco Junkie a year of free Green Chile Queso each time they wear it to the Camelback location.”

The new location to open in Phoenix has a 4,500-square foot dining room accompanied by an outdoor patio.

Torchy’s Tacos





THE MENU: “Every taco, queso and margarita is hand-crafted and made-to-order." Some of their popular items include Green Chile Pork Taco, the Wrangler breakfast taco, Margaritas, and the Green Chile Queso + Chips.

Torchy’s Tacos is hiring for all restaurant positions. Those interested in applying, can click here or visit their storefront.

IF YOU GO



935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130

HOURS



Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

KEEP THIS IN YOUR RADAR

More locations will be coming to Arizona, in an email sent to ABC15 a Torchy’s Tacos representative confirmed that two additional locations in Phoenix are planned for later this year.