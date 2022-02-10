Texas-chain Torchy's Tacos planning three locations in the Phoenix area

PHOENIX — Torchy's Tacos, an Austin, Texas-based taco shop known for its signature "damn good tacos," will make its debut in Arizona in 2022.

The taco joint will open the first two of its spots in Phoenix — one at 1935 E. Camelback Road, near State Route 51 and Camelback Road, and the other at 10625 N. Tatum Boulevard, near Tatum and Shea boulevards.

Both are projected to open sometime over the summer.

A third has been confirmed in Gilbert, but that location is not anticipated to open until sometime in 2023.

Torchy's was founded in 2006, and has since opened nearly 100 locations in Texas and several other states, including Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Torchy's touts its "damn good tacos," which use fresh, responsible-sourced ingredients, and are made fresh every day. An online menu features more than a dozen street tacos, from green chile pork, fried avocado, to jalapeno cheddar sausage.

The menu also carries breakfast tacos, salads, chips and queso, beer, and margaritas.

And it seems that more locations could be coming soon.

"While these locations will be our first in Arizona, we see potential to continue to grow in the state and are exploring additional opportunities to bring our signature...tacos to more communities," said Marisa Patterson, communications manager at Torchy's, in an email.