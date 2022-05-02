Costco set to anchor new Queen Creek development

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) has a store under construction in Queen Creek, with an expected opening this fall.

The 165,000-square-foot project, complete with a gas station, is being built on 13 acres at the northwest corner of Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads.

Infrastructure work is underway in preparation of vertical construction, said David Larcher, president and CEO of Phoenix-based Vestar.

Costco is the anchor tenant for Vestar's 300,000-square-foot Queen Creek Crossing, which also is under construction.

