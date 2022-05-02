Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Costco set to anchor new Queen Creek development

costco.jpeg
JIM POULIN | PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL
costco.jpeg
Posted at 9:48 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 12:48:41-04

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) has a store under construction in Queen Creek, with an expected opening this fall.

The 165,000-square-foot project, complete with a gas station, is being built on 13 acres at the northwest corner of Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads.

Infrastructure work is underway in preparation of vertical construction, said David Larcher, president and CEO of Phoenix-based Vestar.

Costco is the anchor tenant for Vestar's 300,000-square-foot Queen Creek Crossing, which also is under construction.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 6-7AM.