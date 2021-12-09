32 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Dec. 10-12, 2021

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend?

We can help with that! With the holidays weeks away, there are plenty of light displays — some free — to see around the Valley, as well as Christmas-themed bars, a circus, and holiday festivals.

Check out some of the activities, concerts, events, and festivals happening around town below.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2021: Incredible home light displays to see around the Valley

Opening weekend: Pollack Cinemas in Tempe (Dec. 10-12; open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: 1825 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284

Time: Opens at 11:30 a.m., show times vary

Cost: Movie tickets are $3.50

Planned season opening day: Sunrise Park Resort (Dec. 10)

Where: Sunrise Park Resort,

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: $45-$70+

*Note: Currently, Midway and the Bunny Hill will open. Other trails and will open as more snow and weather allows.

Riparian After Dark (Dec. 10-19)

Where: 2757 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $2 per person (tickets have to be online; tickets will not be sold at the park)

Zoppe: An Italian Family Circus (Dec. 10-19)

Where: Rawhide Western Town

Time: Shows vary by date. View schedule.

Cost: $30-$60+

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics (Dec. 10)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $35+

Arizona Coyotes vs. Florida Panthers (Dec. 10)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $17+

Winter Wanderland (Dec. 11)

Where: Downtown Phoenix; Arizona Center, Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix Convention Center, Renaissance Hotel, CityScape, and Arizona Center

Time: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers (Dec. 11)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $25+

Phoenix Festival of the Arts (Dec. 11-12)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Old Town Peoria Holiday Festival (Dec. 11)

Where: Johnny E. Osuna Memorial Park, Peoria and Grand avenues

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade + Fireworks (Dec. 11)

Where: Tempe Town Lake

Time: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m; parade starts at 6 p.m, fireworks start at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hometown Christmas Parade (Dec. 11)

Where: Downtown Glendale, 51st Avenue and Glendale Avenue

Time: 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Merriment in Melrose (Dec. 11)

Where: Melrose neighborhood, along 7th Avenue between Heatherbrae to Glenrosa

Time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Glow on Monroe Parade (Dec. 11)

Where: Downtown Buckeye, Monroe Avenue, from Second Street to Apache Road

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

SXS Christmas Parade (Dec. 11)

Where: Starts at Queen Creek High School, route is 30 miles

Time: Activities start at 2 p.m., parade starts at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

ONGOING EVENTS

Chihuly in the Desert at Desert Botanical Garden (Dec. 3, 2021 - June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: Daily, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: $15-$40, included with garden admission

Note: Masks are not required when walking the outdoor trails, but are required when inside garden buildings, including the Chihuly gallery.

Chihuly in the Desert at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (Dec. 3, 2021 - June 19, 2022)

Where: Taliesin West

Time: Required 90-minute tours throughout the week; must be booked online

Cost: $24-$49

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended to March 13, 2022)

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace, 4301 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; timed reservations required

Cost: $40-$55

HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS

ZooLights

Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix

Now, through Jan. 15, 2022

World of Illumination's ReinDeer Road

Diablo Stadium, Tempe

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

World of Illumination's Candy Rush

Desert Diamond West Valley Casino, Glendale

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

Holiday Lights Experience at Salt River Fields

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, near Scottsdale

Now, through Jan. 2, 2021

Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, Scottsdale

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

Christmas at the Princess

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

Lights at the Farm

Vertuccio Farms, Mesa

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

ICE RINKS

CitySkate at CitySkape in downtown Phoenix

Now, through Jan. 5, 2022

Skate Westgate at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

Now, through Jan 17, 2022

Christmas at the Princess

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

Christmas at Schnepf Farms

Queen Creek

Now, through Dec. 31, 2021

CHRISTMAS-THEMED POP-UP BARS

Feliz Navidad Cantina / Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill

9397 E Shea Blvd., Ste. 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Sippin' Santa / Bitter & Twisted

1 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85003

Miracle / Floor 13 Rooftop Bar at Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown

15 E. Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85004