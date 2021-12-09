32 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Dec. 10-12, 2021

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend?
We can help with that! With the holidays weeks away, there are plenty of light displays — some free — to see around the Valley, as well as Christmas-themed bars, a circus, and holiday festivals.
Check out some of the activities, concerts, events, and festivals happening around town below.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2021: Incredible home light displays to see around the Valley
Opening weekend: Pollack Cinemas in Tempe (Dec. 10-12; open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)
Where: 1825 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284
Time: Opens at 11:30 a.m., show times vary
Cost: Movie tickets are $3.50
Planned season opening day: Sunrise Park Resort (Dec. 10)
Where: Sunrise Park Resort,
Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: $45-$70+
*Note: Currently, Midway and the Bunny Hill will open. Other trails and will open as more snow and weather allows.
Related: Sunrise Park Resort opens Friday: What skiers need to know
Riparian After Dark (Dec. 10-19)
Where: 2757 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $2 per person (tickets have to be online; tickets will not be sold at the park)
Zoppe: An Italian Family Circus (Dec. 10-19)
Where: Rawhide Western Town
Time: Shows vary by date. View schedule.
Cost: $30-$60+
Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics (Dec. 10)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 8 p.m.
Cost: $35+
Arizona Coyotes vs. Florida Panthers (Dec. 10)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $17+
Winter Wanderland (Dec. 11)
Where: Downtown Phoenix; Arizona Center, Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix Convention Center, Renaissance Hotel, CityScape, and Arizona Center
Time: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers (Dec. 11)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $25+
Phoenix Festival of the Arts (Dec. 11-12)
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Old Town Peoria Holiday Festival (Dec. 11)
Where: Johnny E. Osuna Memorial Park, Peoria and Grand avenues
Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade + Fireworks (Dec. 11)
Where: Tempe Town Lake
Time: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m; parade starts at 6 p.m, fireworks start at 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hometown Christmas Parade (Dec. 11)
Where: Downtown Glendale, 51st Avenue and Glendale Avenue
Time: 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Merriment in Melrose (Dec. 11)
Where: Melrose neighborhood, along 7th Avenue between Heatherbrae to Glenrosa
Time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Glow on Monroe Parade (Dec. 11)
Where: Downtown Buckeye, Monroe Avenue, from Second Street to Apache Road
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
SXS Christmas Parade (Dec. 11)
Where: Starts at Queen Creek High School, route is 30 miles
Time: Activities start at 2 p.m., parade starts at 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
ONGOING EVENTS
Chihuly in the Desert at Desert Botanical Garden (Dec. 3, 2021 - June 19, 2022)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: Daily, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Cost: $15-$40, included with garden admission
Note: Masks are not required when walking the outdoor trails, but are required when inside garden buildings, including the Chihuly gallery.
Chihuly in the Desert at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (Dec. 3, 2021 - June 19, 2022)
Where: Taliesin West
Time: Required 90-minute tours throughout the week; must be booked online
Cost: $24-$49
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended to March 13, 2022)
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace, 4301 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; timed reservations required
Cost: $40-$55
HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS
ZooLights
Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix
Now, through Jan. 15, 2022
World of Illumination's ReinDeer Road
Diablo Stadium, Tempe
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
World of Illumination's Candy Rush
Desert Diamond West Valley Casino, Glendale
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
Holiday Lights Experience at Salt River Fields
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, near Scottsdale
Now, through Jan. 2, 2021
Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, Scottsdale
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
Christmas at the Princess
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
Lights at the Farm
Vertuccio Farms, Mesa
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
ICE RINKS
CitySkate at CitySkape in downtown Phoenix
Now, through Jan. 5, 2022
Skate Westgate at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale
Now, through Jan 17, 2022
Christmas at Schnepf Farms
Queen Creek
Now, through Dec. 31, 2021
CHRISTMAS-THEMED POP-UP BARS
Feliz Navidad Cantina / Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
9397 E Shea Blvd., Ste. 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sippin' Santa / Bitter & Twisted
1 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85003
Miracle / Floor 13 Rooftop Bar at Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown
15 E. Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85004