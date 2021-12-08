ABC15 Holiday Lights Map 2021: Amazing home displays to see around the Valley

From thousands of lights — some synced to popular Christmas songs — to yards outfitted with dozens of inflatables, to others themed after Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang, Disney's Little Mermaid, or The Nightmare Before Christmas, there are some spectacular home displays to see around the Valley!

We asked viewers to submit their homes to be featured on our "ABC15 Holiday Lights" map. View the map below to see which houses are near you, when their lights are on, and a look at their display.

Best of all, they're free! Some displays are also accepting donations and food to benefit local organizations or to support the continuation of their displays. As all of them are in neighborhoods, please remember to drive slow, follow all traffic rules, watch for people walking along the street, and be courteous not to block neighbors' driveways.

Do you have a great display that's not listed? Scroll down a little further and fill out our online form.

ADD YOUR HOUSE TO OUR MAP

Fill out the form below to submit your house to be featured on our lights map.

Loading…