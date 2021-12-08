Sunrise Park Resort opens Friday: What skiers need to know

GREER, AZ — Sunrise Park Resort in Greer, Arizona — about four hours northeast of Phoenix — will open a few of its ski and snowboard trails for the season on Friday, Dec. 10, following a brief delay due to weather conditions and a lack of enough snow.

Referring to it as a "limited preview," Sunrise will have its Midway trail and Bunny Hill open on Friday from noon to 4 p.m., according to the ski resort's website. Lift passes will be discounted to $18-$29, plus a one-time $5 card fee.

The Sunrise Day Lodge Cafeteria and Day Lodge Pub will also be open on opening day and throughout the weekend.

OPENING UPDATE: Sunrise Park Resort is officially opening for the 2021/22 season Friday, December 10th, 2021. Our limited preview opening will run from 12:00pm to 4:00pm with service to Midway and the Bunny Hill. Visit our website for more information. pic.twitter.com/RiZ2VXp8FX — Sunrise Park Resort (@SunriseResortAZ) December 7, 2021

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 through Thursday, Dec. 16, those same trails will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Lift tickets will be discounted to $18-$39, plus a $5 one-time card fee.

Beginning the following Friday, Dec. 17, the ski resort expects to resume its normal rates, which start at $45 for a full day pass. Half-day passes are also available.

"We expect a notable storm on Friday, Dec. 10, and we will continue to snowmaking on the mountain to open more terrain as soon as possible," the resort said in an update this week on its website.

Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff also had to delay its opening date due to warmer temperatures and a lack of snow. Snowbowl opened for the season on Nov. 24.