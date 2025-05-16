2025 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week: More than 200 restaurants participating in the culinary affair

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week is back! This multi-day event runs from May 16-25, and gives you an excuse to try out new restaurants, dishes, and exclusive menu offerings for a fraction of the usual costs.

Restaurants participating in this dining event will offer three-course prix fixe menus for $33, $44, or $55 per person. Depending on the restaurants, some will offer these fixed rates per couple.

More than 200 restaurants are participating in the spring event, including Arcadia Farms Cafe, Barrio Queen, Benihana, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Buck & Rider, Fabio on Fire, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Melting Pot, North Italia, Pasta Brioni, RA Sushi, Smokin Fins, The Mexicano, Zinburger and more.

Arizona Restaurant Week says this is the "biggest spring lineup yet."

See the full list of options, menus and prices here.