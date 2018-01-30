2018 Coors Light Birds Nest concerts: What you need to know before you go

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - When the tournament ends for the day at TPC Scottsdale, the after-party begins at the Birds Nest, the four-night concert series headlined this year by Flo Rida, Florida Georgia Line, OneRepublic, Zedd and Nelly.

Before you go, here is everything you need to know about the concert schedule, parking, security, tickets and where to grab an Uber or Lyft . Just a friendly reminder, the Birds Nest is strictly 21-and-up.

WHERE IS IT?

The Birds Nest is under a large tent outside the Phoenix Open gates near 82nd Street and Bell Road in Scottsdale.

WHEN IS IT?

The concerts run Jan. 31 - Feb. 3. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. each night and close at 10:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE

Source: CoorsLightBirdsNest.com. Times are approximate and could change.

Jan. 31

- 3:30 PM Gates Open, El Hefe DJ

- 7:00 PM Kelley James

- 8:00 PM Cheat Codes

- 9:00 PM Flo Rida

Feb. 1

- 3:30 PM Gates Open, El Hefe DJ

- 6:30 PM DJ DU

- 7:00 PM Chris Lane

- 8:00 PM DJ DU

- 8:30 PM Florida Georgia Line

Feb. 2

- 3:30 PM Gates Open, El Hefe DJ

- 6:00 PM DJ Decipha

- 6:45 PM Natty Rico

- 7:45 PM Cash Cash

- 9:00 PM OneRepublic

Feb. 3

- 3:30 PM Gates Open, El Hefe DJ

- 7:00 PM DJ Vice

- 7:45 PM Nelly

- 9:15 PM Zedd

WHERE SHOULD I PARK?

There are two free parking lots:

Lot H: The parking lot is at Loop 101 and Hayden Road. A shuttle will take you from the lot to the tournament entrance. Shuttle hours: Monday - Tuesday, Jan. 29-30, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Wednesday - Saturday, Jan. 31 - Feb. 3, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 4, 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

WestWorld of Scottsdale: WestWorld is at 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260, or 94th Street and Bell Road. Shuttle hours: Wednesday - Saturday, Jan. 31 - Feb. 3, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 4, 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. There is no shuttle on Monday or Tuesday.

The other lots require a special decal.

RIDE-SHARE PICK-UP AND DROP-OFF

Uber: Uber is the official partner of the Open. The "Uber Zone" will be at Lot 7 near 82nd Street and Princess Drive.

When riders request a ride, they will be given a special PIN that will be given to the next available driver. There will be a $3 surcharge for each ride because it is a special event. That is in addition to possible peak surcharges. Uber says a trip's total fare will be displayed prior to the ride being accepted or declined.

There will also be charging stations, complimentary water and music, and food trucks at the Uber Zone. There will be free tacos Thursday - Saturday between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Uber said in a news release.

Lyft: While not officially linked to the tournament, Lyft will have a pick-up and drop-off area near the First Fidelity Bank at Frank Lloyd Wright and Greenway-Hayden Loop. They will also have charging stations and complimentary water and Wi-Fi. They're offering two promotions: existing users can save 20% with code "GOLF18" and new users can save $5 off four rides with code, "GOLFER".

SECURITY

Security at the Birds Nest is the same as at the Phoenix Open. Be prepared to have bags searched and to go through metal detectors. The Birds Nest is a 21-and-up venue.

Backpacks, opaque bags larger than 6" x 6" x 6", bikes, video cameras; outside food and drink; plastic, metal or glass cups and containers, and signs, banners, poles and selfie sticks are nota allowed in.

Visit CoorsLightBirdsNest.com for more information.