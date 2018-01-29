2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open guide: Concerts, admission, parking

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Waste Management Phoenix Open -- also known as "The People's Open" and "The Greatest Show on Grass" -- is back at TPC Scottsdale.

Consider this your complete guide to the action: schedule, admission, parking, concert schedule, and celebrities.



THE BASICS

What is it? The Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the first stops of the year for the PGA Tour. It is also the most-attended golf tournament, known for its famous coliseum-style 16th Hole and a fundraiser for The Thunderbirds. Over $10 million was raised last year.

When is it? Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, 2018

Where is it? TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

How much is it? Admission is free on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 29-30, during practice rounds. After that, general admission is $40 - $50. Ticket information.

FORD FREE DAYS - JAN. 29 & 30

The first two days of the tournament are free. According to the calendar, the PGA pros may be on the course for practice rounds.

FREE TICKETS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS AND MILITARY

First responders and active, reserved and retired military members can get two free tickets to the Phoenix Open, one for him/herself and a second for a guest. There are a few rules to follow:

You must register with "Birdies for the Brave" to verify your service credentials through Sheer ID.

You will have to show military ID and/or badge at a ticket booth. Pay stubs and business cards will not be accepted. Firearms will not be allowed in.

The "Birdies for the Brave Patriots' Outpost" will be near the 18th Hole tee box and have complimentary food for military members.



PARKING

There are two free parking lots:

Lot H : The parking lot is at Loop 101 and Hayden Road. A shuttle will take you from the lot to the tournament entrance. Shuttle hours: Monday - Tuesday, Jan. 29-30, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Wednesday - Saturday, Jan. 31 - Feb. 3, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 4, 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

The parking lot is at Loop 101 and Hayden Road. A shuttle will take you from the lot to the tournament entrance. Monday - Tuesday, Jan. 29-30, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Wednesday - Saturday, Jan. 31 - Feb. 3, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 4, 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. WestWorld of Scottsdale: WestWorld is at 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260, or 94th Street and Bell Road. Shuttle hours: Wednesday - Saturday, Jan. 31 - Feb. 3, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 4, 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. There is no shuttle on Monday or Tuesday.

The other lots require a special decal. View parking map.

RIDE-SHARE PICK-UP AND DROP-OFF

Uber: Uber is the official partner of the Open. The "Uber Zone" will be at Lot 7 near 82nd Street and Princess Drive.

When riders request a ride, they will be given a special PIN that will be given to the next available driver. There will be a $3 surcharge for each ride because it is a special event. That is in addition to possible peak surcharges. Uber says a trip's total fare will be displayed prior to the ride being accepted or declined.

There will also be charging stations, complimentary water and music, and food trucks at the Uber Zone. There will be free tacos Thursday - Saturday between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Uber said in a news release.

Lyft: While not officially linked to the tournament, Lyft will have a pick-up and drop-off area near the First Fidelity Bank at Frank Lloyd Wright and Greenway-Hayden Loop. They will also have charging stations and complimentary water and Wi-Fi. They're offering two promotions: existing users can save 20% with code "GOLF18" and new users can save $5 off four rides with code, "GOLFER".



ACTIVITIES

ANNEXUS PRO-AM - JAN. 31

Celebrities and professional athletes will hit the links with the PGA pros during the Annexus Pro-Am, Jan. 31. Tee-times vary between 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. General admission is $40. More information.

Here is a list of who's signed up to play, so far:

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals player

Bruce Arians, former Arizona Cardinals head coach

Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals player

Archie Bradley, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

Michael Phelps, Olympic swimmer

Aaron Rodgers, two-time NFL MVP

John Elway, Hall of Fame quarterback

Emmitt Smith, former NFL player for Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys

Bode Miller, Olympic skier

Tim Brown, former NFL player

Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher

Charles Kelley, member of country group Lady Antebellum

AUTOGRAPH TIPS

According to event managers, the celebrities and Phoenix Open may be more receptive to autographs once they've completed their round. Sometimes they'll be in the practice area or once they've left the 18th Hole.

As part of golf etiquette, there is no verbal or physical harassment, rude or vulgar gestures, or intentional distracting of players.

COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST - JAN. 31 - FEB. 3

Flo Rida, Florida Georgia Line, One Republic, Zedd and Nelly have been tapped to headline this year's four-night concert series outside the tournament grounds. It is a 21-and-up event. Gates open each night at 3:30 p.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. Opening acts should take the stage around 6:30 p.m. with the headliner taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $60 - $300. More information.

Jan. 31: Flo Rida, Kelley James, Cheat Codes, Red Foo and The Party Rock Crew

Feb. 1: Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane (sold out)

Feb. 2: OneRepublic, Cash Cash, Natty Rico

Feb. 3: Zedd, Nelly, D.J. Vice

ALL-DAY GREEN OUT - FEB 3

Everyone is asked to wear green to support the tournament's eco-friendly efforts.



SECURITY

Tournament security includes bag inspections and metal detectors. There is also a list of items that cannot be brought into the tournament. Those include:

Non-clear bags larger than 6" x 6" x 6". They also cannot be placed inside a larger clear bag.

Clear bags larger than 12" x 6" x `12"

Backpacks

Folded chairs, lawn chairs or chair bags, or seat cushions

Coolers or outside food or drink

Weapons, signs, horns, whistles

Items you should bring, per the Open: sunscreen, comfortable shoes and binoculars.

Visit https://wmphoenixopen.com/ for more information on the tournament, parking and to purchase tickets.