SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Over 9,000 people will pack into the Birds Nest this week to see some of the top acts in music today.

Birds Nest Chairman Dodge Earnhardt spent the last year booking big names, including Flo Rida, Florida Georgia Line, Zedd, One Republic and Nelly.

The Thunderbirds organization invested $100,000 in enhancing the fan experience, building a bigger stage and adding more special effect options.

Other new additions at the Birds Nest include a double-decker Coors Light beverage bar and a phone charging service created by the Tempe start-up company, Juuice.

For a $40 fee, you can purchase an external charger and get it recharged at any time throughout the week.

"So you stay charged for the whole week and swap it at one of our tents, as many times as you need to to stay charged," explained company Vice-President Cody Oborn.

Tickets are still available for the shows on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

All money goes to the Thunderbird charities.

"When you buy a ticket, it's going to charity, 100 percent. The Thunderbirds gave $10.2 million to charity last year and we are going to try to crush that," said Earnhardt.