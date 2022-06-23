PHOENIX, AZ — Concerts, comedy shows, sporting events, art exhibits and fun outdoor activities for the whole family - there’s plenty to do in the Valley this weekend!

Here’s our weekend round-up:

Superheroes Splash Down

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

COST: Cost: $21 + tax per person.

Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure

LOCATION: Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]

COST: General admission for adults [$19.95] and children (3-17 years old) [$14.95]

Wagner Dance presents Planet Dance

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Chandler Center for the Arts

COST: Tickets start at $22 per person.

Halsey - Love and Power Tour

WHEN: Sunday, June 26, at 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Ak-Chin Pavilion [2121 N 83rd Ave]

COST: Tickets as low as $22.

Breathe Carolina

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass

COST: $40

WHAT TO KNOW: This is a 21+ event hosted at the Oasis Pool Party.

4NR - FOREIGNER TRIBUTE

LOCATION: The Showroom at Casino Arizona [524 North 92nd Street]

SHOW TIMES: June 24 at 7:30 p.m. [June 25 showing is sold out]

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers



Friday, June 24, at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, at 7:10 p.m. [the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a D-backs Pride Tee.]

Sunday, June 26, at 1:10 p.m.

Location: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]

Arizona Rattlers vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, at 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

COST: Tickets start at $11.

Mesa Feastival Summer Picnic

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LOCATION: Pioneer Park [ 526 E Main St.]

WHAT TO EXPECT: The event consists of 10-15 local food Trucks & live Music.

Sake tasting class

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Sake Haus [214 East Roosevelt Street]

COST: “Tickets are $50 plus gratuity with a $10 deposit on Eventbrite to save your seat in class.”

Dog days at The Garden

WHEN: Sunday, June 26, from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

LOCATION: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway]

COST: Included with Admission; dogs are admitted for free with owners.

TBAG's 13th Annual Summer Solstice Ride

The Tempe Bicycle Action Group is hosting its Summer Solstice Ride for 2022 this weekend.

WHEN & WHERE: According to the T. B. A.G., they’ll meet at 11 a.m. at Jaycee Park [805 W 5th St.] and the rollout is at 11:30 a.m.

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market



When: Saturdays [through 6/25/22] from 7 a.m. -10 a.m.

Family-friendly and “well-mannered pets are welcome,” according to the market’s organizers.

Location: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Mirage Summer Music Series 2022

WHAT TO EXPECT: The music summer series kicks off this weekend and runs through August 27. The ten-show line-up offers jazz, folk, soul, world, eclectic, classical and more.

COST: Tickets are $11 each or you can subscribe to the entire series for $100.

WHEN: Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Piper Repertory Theater [1 W Main St.]

Free summer Saturdays at the Heard Museum

ACTIVITY: Children and adults have access to all the museum galleries, an opportunity to meet “HOPI R2”, and join in on artist talks with Duane Koyawena and engineer Joe Mastroianni.

WHEN: June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Heard Museum [2301 N. Central Avenue].

Desert Rider, A special-engagement exhibition

WHEN: The exhibit is available until 9/18/2022

WHERE: Steele Gallery at the Phoenix Art Museum [1625 North Central Avenue]

Summer of a Billion Bubbles

WHEN: Saturdays & Sundays in June & July from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

WHERE: The fountain park at the Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.]

COST: Free

Artopia

WHAT TO EXPECT: The exhibition is described as an "innovative and collaborative art exhibition that lives at the intersection of art, technology and immersive spaces."

LOCATION: 313 W Apache St. in Phoenix

HOURS: Thursday & Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

COST: Ticket prices start at $29.

