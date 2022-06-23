Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

20 things to do this weekend in the Valley | June 24-26

Summer is here and the kids are on vacation! Here are five places that your family needs to visit in the Valley to cool off from the heat and at an affordable cost.
Things to do this weekend in the Valley | June 24-26
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 16:42:16-04

PHOENIX, AZ — Concerts, comedy shows, sporting events, art exhibits and fun outdoor activities for the whole family - there’s plenty to do in the Valley this weekend!

Here’s our weekend round-up:

Superheroes Splash Down
WHEN: Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
COST: Cost: $21 + tax per person.
Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure
LOCATION: Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]
COST: General admission for adults [$19.95] and children (3-17 years old) [$14.95]

Wagner Dance presents Planet Dance
WHEN: Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Chandler Center for the Arts
COST: Tickets start at $22 per person.

Halsey - Love and Power Tour
WHEN: Sunday, June 26, at 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Ak-Chin Pavilion [2121 N 83rd Ave]
COST: Tickets as low as $22.

Breathe Carolina
WHEN: Saturday, June 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
COST: $40
WHAT TO KNOW: This is a 21+ event hosted at the Oasis Pool Party.

4NR - FOREIGNER TRIBUTE
LOCATION: The Showroom at Casino Arizona [524 North 92nd Street]
SHOW TIMES: June 24 at 7:30 p.m. [June 25 showing is sold out]

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers

  • Friday, June 24, at 6:40 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 25, at 7:10 p.m. [the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a D-backs Pride Tee.]
  • Sunday, June 26, at 1:10 p.m.
  • Location: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]

Arizona Rattlers vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls
WHEN: Saturday, June 25, at 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]
COST: Tickets start at $11.

Mesa Feastival Summer Picnic
WHEN: Saturday, June 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
LOCATION: Pioneer Park [ 526 E Main St.]
WHAT TO EXPECT: The event consists of 10-15 local food Trucks & live Music.

Sake tasting class
WHEN: Saturday, June 25, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Sake Haus [214 East Roosevelt Street]
COST: “Tickets are $50 plus gratuity with a $10 deposit on Eventbrite to save your seat in class.”

Dog days at The Garden
WHEN: Sunday, June 26, from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway]
COST: Included with Admission; dogs are admitted for free with owners.

TBAG's 13th Annual Summer Solstice Ride
The Tempe Bicycle Action Group is hosting its Summer Solstice Ride for 2022 this weekend.
WHEN & WHERE: According to the T. B. A.G., they’ll meet at 11 a.m. at Jaycee Park [805 W 5th St.] and the rollout is at 11:30 a.m.

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market

  • When: Saturdays [through 6/25/22] from 7 a.m. -10 a.m.
  • Family-friendly and “well-mannered pets are welcome,” according to the market’s organizers.
  • Location: 3806 N. Brown Ave.

Mirage Summer Music Series 2022
WHAT TO EXPECT: The music summer series kicks off this weekend and runs through August 27. The ten-show line-up offers jazz, folk, soul, world, eclectic, classical and more.
COST: Tickets are $11 each or you can subscribe to the entire series for $100.
WHEN: Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Piper Repertory Theater [1 W Main St.]

Free summer Saturdays at the Heard Museum
ACTIVITY: Children and adults have access to all the museum galleries, an opportunity to meet “HOPI R2”, and join in on artist talks with Duane Koyawena and engineer Joe Mastroianni.
WHEN: June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Heard Museum [2301 N. Central Avenue].

Desert Rider, A special-engagement exhibition
WHEN: The exhibit is available until 9/18/2022
WHERE: Steele Gallery at the Phoenix Art Museum [1625 North Central Avenue]

Summer of a Billion Bubbles
WHEN: Saturdays & Sundays in June & July from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
WHERE: The fountain park at the Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.]
COST: Free

Artopia
WHAT TO EXPECT: The exhibition is described as an "innovative and collaborative art exhibition that lives at the intersection of art, technology and immersive spaces."
LOCATION: 313 W Apache St. in Phoenix
HOURS: Thursday & Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 1 p.m.-10 p.m.
COST: Ticket prices start at $29.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!