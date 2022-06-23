6th annual Superheroes Splash Down this Saturday on Salt River

MESA, AZ — Children, teens, and kids at heart can enjoy the 6th annual Superheroes Splash Down Saturday on the Salt River!

Salt River Tubing is providing the super fun trip down the river between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 25th.

Cost for the entire day of tubing is $21 plus tax, and that includes tube rental, shuttle bus service and parking.

Free bandanas will be provided while supplies last.

Come dressed for a water trip, or in your best superhero costume. Free tube rental passes will be given out for those with the best Superhero tuber costumes.

Children must be at least eight years or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. Life vests should be worn by children, non-swimmers, and inexperienced swimmers.

Glass containers are NOT allowed in the Lower Salt River Recreational Area. Ice chests/coolers will be checked for glass containers. Please bring plastic or can beverage containers.

The event comes as the U.S.D.A Forest Service encourages kids and teens to get out and explore nature through the "More Kids/Teens In The Woods" program.

IF YOU GO:

