20 things to do this weekend in the Valley | April 22-24

PHOENIX, AZ — There’s a lot to do this weekend... from going to the ballpark, watch a car cruise, dine-out at the largest food truck event in the Valley, to a walk-in sangria & craft beer festival, visit an immersive art exhibit, or check-out a reptile expo in Mesa.

Here is a list of fun activities, shows and events taking place around the Valley:

Foodstock AZ’s Largest Food Truck Event (April 23)

Where: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N 83rd Ave].

Time: 4 PM to 10 PM

Cost: $5 and Free admission for children 12 and under

7th Annual AZ Sangria, Craft Beer, and Food Truck Festival (April 23)

Where: Riverview Park [2100 West Rio Salado Parkway].

Time: 4 PM – 10 PM

Cost: $40

The Earth Day Extravaganza (April 23)

Where: FABRIC in Tempe [132 East 6th Street].

Time: Green Expo – 10 AM to 6 PM

Cost: $10; Children 15 & under are FREE

Sun Dance Sundays at CALA (Every Sunday)

Where: CALA Scottsdale [7501 E Camelback Rd- Scottsdale, AZ 85251].

Cost: Varies

Grand opening of Phoenixcoqui (April 23)

Where: 4041 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Time: 11 AM – 6:45 PM

Phoenix Reptile Expo 2022 (April 23-24)

Where: Mesa Convention Center [263 North Center Street].

Time: Saturday: 10 AM - 5 PM | Sunday: 11 AM - 5 PM

Cost: Adults $12 & Children $5

Ski up north at the Arizona Snowbowl (through May 1)

Where: 9300 North Snowbowl Road- Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

Cost: Tickets start at $29 and kids 12 and younger ski FREE.

Immersive Klimt Revolution (open daily)

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road].

Cost: Ticket prices start at $34.99; tickets for children between the age of 6 to 16 years of age cost $29.99.

Jeff Dunham: Seriously

Where: Footprint Center [ 201 E. Jefferson Street].

Time: 5 PM

Cost: Start at $49.50

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market (April 22-24)

Where: West World in Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd].

Cost: Prices vary on the day.

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market (April 23)

Where: 721 N Central Phoenix, Arizona

Time: 8 AM – 1 PM

Cost: Free admission.

Downtown Phoenix StoryWalk at the Arizona Center (April 23)

Time: Grand Opening Ceremony 10-11 AM; first 50 guests will receive a free copy of “Marisol McDonald Doesn't Match”

Where: 455 North 3rd Street.

Cost: FREE

HADESTOWN at ASU Gammage (April 19 – 24)

Time: Vary on the day.

Where: Tempe, AZ 85287-0105

Pat’s Run (April 23)

Time: Gates Open at 5 AM

Where: Tempe, click here for details.

Cost: $95+

Diamondbacks vs. Mets (April 22-24)

April 22 at 6:40 PM

April 23 at 5:10 PM

April 24 at 1:10 PM

Arizona Coyotes vs. St. Louis Blues (April 23)

Time: 7 PM

Where: Gila River Arena in Glendale [ 9400 West Maryland Avenue].

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Miami FC (April 23)

Time: 7:30 PM

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass [I-10 and Wild Horse Pass Blvd].

Cost: Tickets start at $20.63

Low Rider Cruise (Every Saturday) Where: La Perla Sports Cantina, 5723 West Glendale Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301 Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM Cost: FREE

Live Music on our Dog-Friendly Patio (Every Saturday) Where: Frasher's Smokehouse, 3222 E Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018 Time: 2 PM – 5 PM.

The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (through May 8, 2022) Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028 Cost: $30.50+

