20 things to do this weekend in the Valley | April 22-24

PHOENIX, AZ — There’s a lot to do this weekend... from going to the ballpark, watch a car cruise, dine-out at the largest food truck event in the Valley, to a walk-in sangria & craft beer festival, visit an immersive art exhibit, or check-out a reptile expo in Mesa.
Here is a list of fun activities, shows and events taking place around the Valley:
Foodstock AZ’s Largest Food Truck Event (April 23)
Where: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N 83rd Ave].
Time: 4 PM to 10 PM
Cost: $5 and Free admission for children 12 and under
7th Annual AZ Sangria, Craft Beer, and Food Truck Festival (April 23)
Where: Riverview Park [2100 West Rio Salado Parkway].
Time: 4 PM – 10 PM
Cost: $40
The Earth Day Extravaganza (April 23)
Where: FABRIC in Tempe [132 East 6th Street].
Time: Green Expo – 10 AM to 6 PM
Cost: $10; Children 15 & under are FREE
Sun Dance Sundays at CALA (Every Sunday)
Where: CALA Scottsdale [7501 E Camelback Rd- Scottsdale, AZ 85251].
Cost: Varies
Grand opening of Phoenixcoqui (April 23)
Where: 4041 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Time: 11 AM – 6:45 PM
Phoenix Reptile Expo 2022 (April 23-24)
Where: Mesa Convention Center [263 North Center Street].
Time: Saturday: 10 AM - 5 PM | Sunday: 11 AM - 5 PM
Cost: Adults $12 & Children $5
Ski up north at the Arizona Snowbowl (through May 1)
Where: 9300 North Snowbowl Road- Flagstaff, AZ 86001.
Cost: Tickets start at $29 and kids 12 and younger ski FREE.
Immersive Klimt Revolution (open daily)
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road].
Cost: Ticket prices start at $34.99; tickets for children between the age of 6 to 16 years of age cost $29.99.
Jeff Dunham: Seriously
Where: Footprint Center [ 201 E. Jefferson Street].
Time: 5 PM
Cost: Start at $49.50
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market (April 22-24)
Where: West World in Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd].
Cost: Prices vary on the day.
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market (April 23)
Where: 721 N Central Phoenix, Arizona
Time: 8 AM – 1 PM
Cost: Free admission.
Downtown Phoenix StoryWalk at the Arizona Center (April 23)
Time: Grand Opening Ceremony 10-11 AM; first 50 guests will receive a free copy of “Marisol McDonald Doesn't Match”
Where: 455 North 3rd Street.
Cost: FREE
HADESTOWN at ASU Gammage (April 19 – 24)
Time: Vary on the day.
Where: Tempe, AZ 85287-0105
Pat’s Run (April 23)
Time: Gates Open at 5 AM
Where: Tempe, click here for details.
Cost: $95+
Diamondbacks vs. Mets (April 22-24)
April 22 at 6:40 PM
April 23 at 5:10 PM
April 24 at 1:10 PM
Arizona Coyotes vs. St. Louis Blues (April 23)
Time: 7 PM
Where: Gila River Arena in Glendale [ 9400 West Maryland Avenue].
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Miami FC (April 23)
Time: 7:30 PM
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass [I-10 and Wild Horse Pass Blvd].
Cost: Tickets start at $20.63
Low Rider Cruise (Every Saturday) Where: La Perla Sports Cantina, 5723 West Glendale Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301 Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM Cost: FREE
Live Music on our Dog-Friendly Patio (Every Saturday) Where: Frasher's Smokehouse, 3222 E Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018 Time: 2 PM – 5 PM.
The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (through May 8, 2022) Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028 Cost: $30.50+