The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) features 12 show sets merchandise and photo ops!

PARADISE VALLEY — You should PIVOT your plans and visit The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix)! With 12 different sets, the picture opportunities are endless. Just like Rachel's criticisms of Ross, but hey, they were ON A BREAK! You do not need a ticket to pick up exclusive merchandise. Grab your friends and come on down to sing a few lines from 'Smelly Cat' and the theme song that we all know by heart!

See what the sets look like in the video above!

The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) is a museum-like showcase that weaves you through the most famous hangouts from the show! They have taken extra precautions to make sure you feel safe as you take your time waiting in line, and while you enjoy each exhibit.

The Experience opens Thursday, February 24 and runs through May 8, 2022.

The producers of the Experience pride themselves on cleanliness and have even expanded on "Monica Clean." At every other turn, you will find a sanitizing station branded with Monica-isms — as she was the show's germaphobe. Smaller-sized groups will be allowed entry at a time, so you will have the luxury of enjoying each scene and taking as many pictures as you please without being rushed or having others in the background.

The curators have stationed helpers at each set. They will be ready to hold your camera and take your picture so no one in your group gets left out of the shot! Make sure you read the captions next to the scripts and costumes as weave through. You will find little-known facts about shenanigans that occurred behind the scenes between castmates!

Joey doesn't share food, but you can pick up a bag of Monica's coffee in the gift shop! You will find all kinds of clothes, home goods, and accessories all related to the show including the famous Central Perk coffee cups. Make sure you keep an eye out for the fluffy Chick and Duck stuffed animals!

IF YOU GO:

Inside Paradise Village Gateway

10845 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85028

Click here for tickets!