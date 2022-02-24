16 things to do this weekend in the Valley | Feb. 25-27, 2022

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Feb. 25)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $22+

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Feb. 25)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $57+

Uptown Farmers Market (Feb. 26)

Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Free Live Music! (Feb. 26)

Where: GenuWine Bar

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 PM

Cost: FREE

Phoenix Seltzerland 2022 (Feb. 26)

Where: Sportsman's Park, 1 Cardinals Drive Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 – $55

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets (Feb. 27)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Cost: $20+

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz (Feb. 27)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $64+

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (Feb. 27)

Where: Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Cost: $15+

ONGOING EVENTS

The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (Feb. 24 - May 8, 2022)

Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028

Cost: $30.50+

Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)

Where: OdySea Aquarium

Time: 4:30 - close

Cost: $25

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through March 13, 2022)

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required

Cost: $40+

Great Balls of Fire! Five-piece band playing hits from the ‘50s and beyond (Feb. 22 – March 13, 2022)

Where: The Encore Room @ Arizona Broadway Theatre 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, Arizona 85382

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $40 + Fees

Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission

Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Time: Various tour times throughout the week

Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35

Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online

Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.

Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)

Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050

Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $14-$17

COMING UP:

Harlem Globetrotters: Spread Game Tour (March 5)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 2:00p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost: $20+

Pricky Pear Painting Class & Wine Bar (March 5)

Where: The Brush Bar: Paint & Wine Bar

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: $40

Saguaro Lake Painting Class & Wine Bar (March 5)

Where: The Brush Bar: Paint & Wine Bar

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $40

Mermaid Magic (March 10 - March 15)

Where: OdySea Aquarium, Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Daily

Cost: $20+

Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Rink (March 10 - March 21)

Where: Ash Street, adjacent to Water Tower Plaza in Gilbert

Time: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm and Friday - Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Skate, $5 per person/per hour including skate rental

FREE SKATE: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.