16 things to do this weekend in the Valley | Feb. 25-27, 2022

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley.
Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Feb. 25)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $22+
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Feb. 25)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Cost: $57+
Uptown Farmers Market (Feb. 26)
Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Free Live Music! (Feb. 26)
Where: GenuWine Bar
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 PM
Cost: FREE
Phoenix Seltzerland 2022 (Feb. 26)
Where: Sportsman's Park, 1 Cardinals Drive Glendale, AZ 85305
Time: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 – $55
Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets (Feb. 27)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Cost: $20+
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz (Feb. 27)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $64+
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (Feb. 27)
Where: Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Cost: $15+
ONGOING EVENTS
The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (Feb. 24 - May 8, 2022)
Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028
Cost: $30.50+
Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)
Where: OdySea Aquarium
Time: 4:30 - close
Cost: $25
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through March 13, 2022)
Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required
Cost: $40+
Great Balls of Fire! Five-piece band playing hits from the ‘50s and beyond (Feb. 22 – March 13, 2022)
Where: The Encore Room @ Arizona Broadway Theatre 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, Arizona 85382
Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $40 + Fees
Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission
Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)
Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West
Time: Various tour times throughout the week
Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35
Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)
Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online
Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.
Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)
Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050
Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: $14-$17
COMING UP:
Harlem Globetrotters: Spread Game Tour (March 5)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 2:00p.m. and 7 p.m.
Cost: $20+
Pricky Pear Painting Class & Wine Bar (March 5)
Where: The Brush Bar: Paint & Wine Bar
Time: 3 p.m.
Cost: $40
Saguaro Lake Painting Class & Wine Bar (March 5)
Where: The Brush Bar: Paint & Wine Bar
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Mermaid Magic (March 10 - March 15)
Where: OdySea Aquarium, Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Daily
Cost: $20+
Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Rink (March 10 - March 21)
Where: Ash Street, adjacent to Water Tower Plaza in Gilbert
Time: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm and Friday - Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Cost: Skate, $5 per person/per hour including skate rental
FREE SKATE: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.